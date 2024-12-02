Doha, Qatar

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) hosted the inspirational educational learning event “Move Smart” for World Sustainable Transport Day. Held on campus, this enriching and multidisciplinary event covered a range of topics including smart mobility and sustainable transportation The entire UDST community was welcome to attend, as well as representatives from the Eco-school network in Qatar.

Sustainability and eco-friendly means of transport was the theme of the morning with presentations meant to pique interest and provide snapshots of what is happening in Qatar in relation to sustainable transport options. The agenda of "Move Smart" was designed to balance informational sessions with interactive activities to provide attendees with experiences that not only broadened understanding of sustainable transport while inspiring them to think critically about the future of transportation.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST said: “World Sustainable Transportation Day is a day to reflect on how to make transportation and the related infrastructure safer, more efficient, and more sustainable. Today’s event shows that we are on the right track towards a future where both creative thinking and sustainability are education fundamentals. It is exciting to collaborate with GWC on an initiative like this. It reflects the commitment of both organizations to nurture environmentally conscious thinkers and to encourage adaptive, original problem solving in approaches to sustainable travel. The learning event not only informed but inspired creative thinking and problem-solving which are a trait of the 21st century employability skills.”

Students from Vision Academy and Edison Global Academy opened the event with poster presentations that were both creative in design and informative. Mr Mohamed Amine Benouar presented "Smart Mobility- How AI can Shape the Future of Traffic in Qatar”, with enlightening insights on how AI can optimize traffic flow in the pursuit of sustainability. Mr Setrak Khatchikian, Senior Director, Transport, Gulf Warehousing Company conducted a session on "The Sustainable Road to Transport” providing a comprehensive overview of the key factors that lead to sustainable transportation. Dr Raja Mazuir Shah provided a balanced discussion on the opportunities and challenges associated with electrifying the mobility system. UDST students, Abou Baker Al-Sediq and Helal Ahmed, finished the sessions describing the process used to design, build, and race solar-powered cars for the internationally held Shell Eco-marathon and SASOL competitions inspiring students and teachers alike.

The high school students and UDST’s Technician Certificate Foundation Program students participated in a solar panel car competition whereby solar cars were assembled under a strict deadline and then raced in the courtyard. Students worked in teams to modify their vehicles, and they were encouraged to use their critical thinking and team building skills for the best results. Students over the age of 18 were also invited to test drive a TESLA car to have a better idea of the need for and

The event concluded with the announcement of three winning teams, who were not only recognized for their exceptional contributions to sustainability but were also offered internships at UDST. The event provided a valuable platform for high students to engage in meaningful discussions on sustainability, fostering a sense of responsibility towards creating a greener future.

The overwhelming support from attendees to the sustainability events is a testament to aspirations for a greener tomorrow.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa