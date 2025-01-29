Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) successfully hosted the 3rd International Workshop on 3D Printing for Applied Technologies, a premier event showcasing cutting-edge advancements in 3D printing and its applications. The two-day workshop featured dynamic knowledge exchange and discussions aimed at empowering participants and advancing Qatar’s leadership in digital manufacturing technology.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness of 3D printing advancements in Qatar, introduce innovative technologies to local industries, foster collaborations in digital manufacturing, support start-ups, and position Qatar as a regional and global leader in the field.

The event featured discussions on a range of innovative topics. Highlights included the additive manufacturing of multifunctional structures using elastomer, ceramic, and metal; advancements in laser powder bed fusion for 3D printing metal alloys; and hybrid additive manufacturing techniques for sensory applications. Other topics explored included the 3D printing of metal-doped clay catalysts to support decarbonization efforts and the development of custom 3D-printed implants for orthopedic surgeries. The workshop also provided specialized hands-on training and demonstrations on 3D printing technology.

Commenting on the success of the workshop, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology, said: “At UDST, we are committed to driving innovation and advancing applied technologies that contribute to the growth of Qatar’s knowledge-based economy. The 3rd International Workshop on 3D Printing for Applied Technologies reflects our dedication to promoting collaboration and developing cutting-edge solutions that align with Qatar National Vision 2030. Events like this underline our role as a hub for applied learning and a key player in shaping the future of digital manufacturing.”

This workshop highlighted how UDST works to develop the connection between academia and industry, emphasizing their collective importance in advancing innovation and cementing Qatar’s leadership in digital manufacturing at both the regional and global levels.

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar.

