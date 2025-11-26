Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), in collaboration with the Qatar Cancer Society successfully hosted the Technological Innovations for Cancer Risk Reduction and Detection conference, bringing together leading national and international experts to explore the integration of cutting-edge technologies aimed at enhancing cancer prevention, early detection, and community well-being.

With keynote presentations from experts at the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (WHO-IARC) and the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO-EMRO), the conference served as a platform to advance applied research, foster interdisciplinary collaboration, and support national and global health priorities.

The conference highlighted innovations in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies for cancer risk reduction and detection, while strengthening collaboration among key institutions, including WHO-IARC, WHO-EMRO, the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), and leading healthcare and academic entities. Students actively participated through research presentations, innovation showcases, and interactive sessions designed to cultivate future leaders in healthcare technology. The event also promoted community awareness and wellness were further promoted through the dissemination of the latest scientific evidence, national priorities, and practical strategies for cancer prevention and early detection, showcased through a dedicated poster exhibit.

In his remarks, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: “It was inspiring to see so many experts, students, and community partners come together for this conference. Events like these allow us to turn innovative research into real-world solutions that can make a difference in people’s lives. At UDST, we are committed to supporting the next generation of leaders in healthcare technology and contributing to Qatar National Vision 2030 for a healthier future.”

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani, Founder and Chairman of the Qatar Cancer Society, said: “This conference represents an important model of institutional collaboration aimed at strengthening cancer prevention and supporting early detection efforts. The Qatar Cancer Society commends the national and international partnerships that contribute to the exchange of expertise and the development of evidence-based strategies. We reaffirm our commitment to continuing our work with our partners to advance community health and enhance awareness, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030. This commitment stems from the Society’s vision of fostering a cancer-aware community and ensuring a better quality of life for those affected.”

International keynote speakers included Dr. Beatrice Lauby-Secretan, Head of the IARC Handbooks of Cancer Prevention Program, who presented global research efforts and evidence-based strategies for reducing cancer risk.

Dr. Lamia Mahmoud, Regional Advisor for Noncommunicable Diseases Prevention at the WHO- EMRO, discussed regional approaches to integrating technology and public health initiatives to enhance early detection and prevention of noncommunicable diseases, including cancer.

The success of the conference highlights UDST’s role as a hub for innovation, research, and community engagement. By bringing together global experts, local institutions, and future leaders, UDST continues to drive meaningful progress in healthcare technology, reaffirming its commitment to advancing knowledge and supporting Qatar’s national health priorities.

