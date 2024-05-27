Abu Dhabi: A UAE delegation led by H.E. Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, participated in VivaTech 2024 for entrepreneurship and technology, which was recently held in Paris. The national delegation’s participation in the leading global event was aimed at enabling national SMEs to attract new investments and showcase their products and services at the exhibition’s UAE pavilion, thus supporting their business growth and expansion.

The delegation members included officials from 10 government entities, notably H.E. Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Entrepreneurship and the Economic Affairs Regulatory Sector, Najla Ahmed Al Midfa, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa,) H.E. Asma Al Fahim. Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Fatima Helal Al Blooshi, Director of Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, alongside more than 27 Emirati entrepreneurs. The delegation’s participation in the event forms part of ‘The Entrepreneurial Nation’ initiative launched by the Ministry in 2021 and the ‘National Programme for Small and Medium Enterprises.’

H.E. Al Saleh underlined that the UAE and France share historical relations and a comprehensive strategic partnership in all fields, especially economy and trade, which continue to grow with the support of both leaderships. H.E. noted that the UAE delegation’s participation in VivaTech this year represents a new milestone in the economic relations between the two countries in the entrepreneurship and SMEs sector, especially since the Ministry of Economy is participating in this key event for the first time.

The Undersecretary added: “The Ministry attaches great importance to providing all forms of support to Emirati entrepreneurs, offering them an environment conducive to the growth of their businesses, enabling them to attract investments and promote their products and services in foreign markets. We believe that entrepreneurship is key to economic growth and the UAE’s competitiveness at regional and global levels. Capitalizing on the exhibition’s platform, we are keen to open up new markets for UAE SMEs and enhance their connectivity and dialogue with a vast network of investors, thus facilitating the exchange of expertise and knowledge on the latest technology used in the management of startups. These efforts will contribute to consolidating the UAE's position as a leading global entrepreneurial destination in line with the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

The UAE delegation conducted a series of field visits to some of the leading business incubators in France and learned about their entrepreneurial and innovative projects, which enabled Emirati entrepreneurs to gain more experience in SME development. In addition, a number of bilateral meetings were held with senior government officials specialized in entrepreneurship in France.

The visit also included a series of meetings between owners of national SMEs and French companies, and a large group of investors participating in the exhibition, aimed at building meaningful partnerships in the new economic sectors, technology, artificial intelligence, and advanced technology. Several Emirati entrepreneurs also gave presentations on their entrepreneurial projects and products during their participation in various sessions held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

In addition, UDENZ, a startup listed in the Future 100, signed a partnership agreement with Blink Smart Solutions to promote cooperation in health technology. The signing ceremony took place in the UAE’s pavilion at the exhibition.

The 2023 edition of VivaTech welcomed over 150,000 visitors, 11,400 startups, 2,600 investors, and 500 speakers from 174 countries around the world. Last year’s edition also witnessed a wide range of events and sessions on technology, entrepreneurship, SMEs, and artificial intelligence, which reviewed latest innovations and pioneering experiences in the digital field.

