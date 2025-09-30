The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Chair and Member of the UAE National Codex Committee, participated in the 56th Session of the Codex Committee on Pesticide Residues (CCPR56)—one of the principal bodies under the Codex Alimentarius Commission. The meeting was held in Santiago, Chile, from 8 to 13 September 2025, with the participation of 188 member countries, alongside representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and a number of observers and scientific experts, including the Joint FAO/WHO Meeting on Pesticide Residues (JMPR).

The UAE consistently participates in the activities of the Codex Committee on Pesticide Residues due to the importance of the topics discussed. These include proposals for maximum residue limits (MRLs) for pesticides in food and animal feed, and the adoption of the best risk assessment methodologies. These methodologies consider country-specific data, which supports the UAE's representation in setting proposed MRLs and other procedures related to dietary exposure assessment.

The UAE also participated in a technical workshop organised by the Chilean Food Safety and Risk Assessment Authority, titled “Science-Based Regulatory Frameworks for Risk Assessment.” The workshop highlighted the role of risk assessment as a scientific tool to support decision-making on food safety risks, and emphasised the importance of aligning national priorities with Codex standard-setting processes—particularly for commodities of regional significance.

The UAE National Codex Committee holds regular meetings to promote participation in the activities and work of the Codex Alimentarius Commission and to share views and perspectives among committee members on food safety-related topics.