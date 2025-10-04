The new Youth Hub will empower the next generation to actively shape a sustainable future.

The third edition of the summit will be held in strategic partnership with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

UAE – Abu Dhabi: Forbes Middle East will host the third edition of its Sustainability Leaders Summit, chaired by H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, the UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

The event is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and in strategic partnership with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Zayed Sustainability Prize, and Zayed Authority for People of Determination, with NMDC Group as presenting partner.

The summit will take place on October 14–15, 2025, at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Guided by Legacy, Committed to Sustainability.” It will gather global leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and sustainability experts to discuss how to balance economic growth with environmental preservation.

Key speakers include Sheikha Dr Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions; Sheikh. Dr. Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Founding partner and CEO, Soma Mater, H.E. Omar Ahmed Suwaina Alsuwaidi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; H.E. Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security Council, UAE Government; and Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group.

The agenda will explore the UAE’s leadership in climate action, the role of ESG frameworks in driving growth, and the importance of public-private partnerships. Discussions will also cover industrial transformation to cut emissions, the role of purpose-driven capital in delivering long-term value, and the transition of the energy sector toward resilient, carbon-free systems.

H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, stated:

"We are guided by the legacy of our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in making sustainability a cornerstone of our progress. The summit's theme, ‘Guided by Legacy, Committed to Sustainability,’ reflects the UAE's approach to building a sustainable future for generations to come. This event embodies our firm commitment to transforming this legacy into impactful global action. By bringing together leading minds, policymakers, and private sector leaders at this event and others, we, along with our partners, seek to formulate innovative solutions and foster collaboration that can achieve a serious transition towards sustainable systems across vital sectors."

Her Excellency added: "Empowering youth is the cornerstone of our national strategy to embed sustainability; they are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but active partners in the green transition journey. The 'Youth Hub' platform, which we are launching this year, affirms their leading role in shaping environmental policies and driving innovation in the green economy. By unifying efforts, promoting innovation, and building bridges between different sectors, we will be better able to accelerate our transition towards a resilient, low-carbon economy, to solidify the UAE's leadership in global climate action and ensure a future that benefits both people and the planet."

H.E. Dr. Shaikha Al Salem Al Dhaheri said: “As we convene at the Sustainability Leaders Summit, we reaffirm that climate action is not simply a challenge, but a defining opportunity. Abu Dhabi’s journey proves that a future of prosperity and environmental stewardship is achievable, not through compromise, but through the deliberate application of science, innovation and collaboration. This summit is our chance to unite and advance that vision, forging solutions with the ambition our climate demands. By empowering our youth through the dedicated Hub, we are nurturing future leaders securing the custodians of a sustainable future for all.”

“The Sustainability Leaders Summit underscores our commitment to driving meaningful dialogue between the public and private sectors to accelerate sustainable transformation, while placing youth at the heart of this change. By adding the Youth Hub to this year’s agenda, we are empowering the next generation to voice their ideas and shape a greener, more sustainable future, affirming our belief that youth are the cornerstone of environmental and economic progress,” said Khuloud Al-Omian, Editor-in-Chief at Forbes Middle East.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, NMDC Group CEO, said: “ Collaboration represents the cornerstone for achieving real and sustainable progress that benefits our environment. At NMDC Group, we are proud to participate in the Forbes Sustainability Leaders’ Summit, which we regard as a distinguished opportunity to strengthen joint efforts in addressing climate challenges. As a leading regional institution operating across diverse vital sectors, we believe in our responsibility to create a tangible positive impact by adopting innovative solutions throughout our projects and markets—serving humanity while preserving the planet. Most importantly, we view climate action and the energy transition as a major strategic opportunity to support economic diversification and achieve sustainable prosperity.”

This year introduces the Youth Hub—a dedicated platform highlighting the role of young people in shaping a sustainable future. Sessions will focus on youth-led climate action, the contributions of UAE youth to environmental policy and climate diplomacy, and the rise of youth-driven startups. The Hub will also showcase opportunities to build sustainable careers, strengthen public-private collaboration, and promote circular economy initiatives such as waste reduction.

The two-day event will also feature an awards ceremony celebrating CEOs, executives, and organizations leading the sustainability agenda.

Forbes Middle East is working with a wide network of partners, including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE); strategic partner, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and Zayed Authority for People of Determination; presenting partner, NMDC Group; associate partners, EM STEEL and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); event partners, Ajman Bank, Contact Financial Holding, Kuwait Finance House (KFH), and EFS Facilities Services Group; transportation partner, The Global Limo; landscape partner, Growhub; and gift partner, Innara, BeAthletica, Bateel, and Veganologie; and AI and technology partner Xphere Interactive Technologies, and Print Partner, Spectrum.

For more details and information about the summit, please visit the website here.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: ola.i@forbesmiddleeast.com