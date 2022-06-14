Today’s programme included keynote speeches from Infor and Bosch

Dubai, UAE: The UAE Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 Summit got underway in Dubai today, with over 100 government regulators, large-scale manufacturers, international industry leaders and innovative technology and solutions providers present.

The Summit, which is endorsed by the World Manufacturing Forum, and sponsored by Infor (Lead Sponsor) and Bosch (Silver Sponsor), is taking place under the theme of ‘Promoting the Growth, Productivity and Success of the Industrial Sector in the UAE through Investment, Innovation and Collaboration’, in line with the UAE’s National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.

Proceedings opened with discussions on the outlook and international best practice in industrial automation. This included keynote presentations from Professor David Romero, International Ambassador, World Manufacturing Forum, and Khaled Alshami, VP – Solution Consulting, Infor, as well as an engaging high-level panel discussion including representatives from District 2020, EDGE, Mantrac Group and Plug and Play Tech Center.

Khaled AlShami, Vice President Solution Consulting, Infor Middle East & Africa, said: “Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We provide complete solutions for our focus industries in the Middle East, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage. Infor’s mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are delighted to be part of the UAE Manufacturing & Industry 4.0 Summit, as much to deliver a presentation on how Industry 4.0 is transforming the way organizations connect with customers, supply chain networks, plant and equipment, and employees to drive growth and raise efficiency.”

A technology presentation from Sreekanta Aradhya B., Global Business Head - Connected Industry, Bosch Global Software Technologies on remote factory management and monitoring took place later in the morning. In his presentation, he said “It is an honor to be speaking at the UAE Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 summit and present on remote factory management. Bosch started on the Industry 4.0 journey around a decade back. We have developed innovative Industry4.0 products and solutions and digitally transformed our plants globally that has resulted in increased productivity, higher quality, and reduction in carbon footprint. Now, we have moved beyond and enabling digital transformation for our customers utilising our proven strategy with the focus being on green manufacturing, sustainability, zero-emissions, operational and cost-efficiency that is aligned to UAE smart manufacturing initiative.”

Sessions tomorrow will look at data and the digital industry, future-proofing process and strategy, and people and the skilled workforce. The Summit is organised by Advanced Conferences & Meetings (ACM). The summit’s Lead Sponsor is Infor, with Bosch also participating as a Silver Sponsor and Image Grafix as one of the exhibitors.

