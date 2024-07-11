New York-USA: A delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday presented the country’s strategic vision for renewable energy, and climate action in the context of accelerating global progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through international partnerships.

The delegation was participating in the second day of the United Nations (UN) High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development, organized by the UN Economic and Social Affairs Department at its headquarters in New York and taking place until 17 July.

Representatives from the UAE presented at key sessions highlighting the UAE’s model for facilitating access to energy, eliminating poverty and hunger and securing a more climate resilient future.

A global model in setting development priorities

His Excellency Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister for Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, and Chair of the UAE National Committee for SDGs, said the UAE has set a global precedent in identifying development priorities. These priorities include building sustainable healthcare systems, creating energy and climate solutions, and forging strategic partnerships with countries, governments, UN programs, and international organizations to support progress on SDGs in line with the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

He said: "The UAE has invested heavily in healthcare, renewable energy, and climate action and began implementing global best practices in sustainable development long back and even before the UN adopted the 17 SDGs in 2016. Today, as we approach the 2030 deadline for achieving SDGs, the UAE continues to intensify partnerships and expand their scopes to boost international efforts.”

He added: "The UAE’s participation at the forum aims to highlight these urgent priorities, especially within developing countries, and explore opportunities to enhance cooperation around SDGs, especially focusing on ending hunger and poverty, accelerating climate mitigation, and supporting peace, justice, and strong institutions. The UAE looks forward to further progress on this path and we firmly believe collaboration is the fastest way to achieve SDGs."

Tripling renewable energy capacity

The delegation participated in a session titled “Tripling Renewable Energy Capacity and Accelerating Just Energy Transitions in the Global South,” where HE Lootah presented the country’s commitment to tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030, a pledge made by 130 countries at COP28 in Dubai.

Climate and healthcare

In cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), the UAE delegation organized a session on mitigating climate change impact and enhancing global healthcare outcomes. During the session, Her Excellency Dr. Alanoud Alhaj, Assistant Undersecretary for Green Development and Climate Change at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said : «The UAE climate action centres around Sustainable Development Goals that enable access to healthcare, adequate and affordable food, quality education, and increased resource efficiency, among other vital aims. During the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, we stressed that the UAE is committed to ensuring food security for all and remain steadfast in our pursuit of SDG2: Zero Hunger. Through strategic planning, innovative solutions, and international cooperation, we are making tangible progress towards ending hunger, enhancing food security, and promoting sustainable agriculture globally. »

She added: “As we navigate the complexities of global warming and environmental degradation, we cannot overlook how these issues impact economic, social, and health-related outcomes. To tackle these, we need a unified strategy for sustainable development. SDG 13 which calls to limit and adapt to climate change is particularly linked with goals that address water scarcity, hunger, health, and economic growth, among others.