Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Business Women Council (ADBWC), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), organised the second edition of the UAE Inter-Businesswomen Councils Forum 2024 under the theme: “The AI Revolution: Reimagining Work, Policy, and Skills,” at ADCCI headquarters.

In collaboration with the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) and CCI France UAE, this forum aligns with the initiative of the CCI France UAE French Emirati Women Committee, which aims to connect business Women from the private sector to explore the opportunities AI brings to the business industry, at local and international levels. The discussions highlighted the role of technology in the enhancement of entrepreneurship and economic performance.

The forum featured distinguished leaders and experts within the fields of business and technology who engaged in open sessions and panel discussions. The sessions focused on multiple topics including the impact of smart systems on the future of work, their role in reshaping the business ecosystem, and the regulatory frameworks necessary to encourage innovation and adaptability across various economic sectors.

This initiative by ADBWC seeks to strengthen collaboration, facilitate knowledge exchange, and foster partnerships among the Abu Dhabi businesswomen community and their counterparts across the Emirates. This effort is in line with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women's Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary President of the Abu Dhabi Business Women Council, and Mother of the Nation in supporting the empowerment of women in the Emirati business community and their contributions to the national economy.

Driving the Future of Business

Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the ADBWC, remarked, “The Forum signifies a pivotal step towards creating a sustainable and innovative future for businesswomen in the UAE. This year’s focus on AI reveals new opportunities for creativity and innovation, equipping us with essential tools for enhancing economic growth and skill development. This aligns with our wise leadership’s vision and ADBWC’s commitment to preparing Emirati women to engage with the latest technologies and global trends, enabling them to lead in various sectors with competence and success.”

Mariam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC, stated, “The UAE is poised for a new era of innovation led by women in business, and this forum spotlights AI’s transformative potential, equipping businesswomen with insights and tools to shape the future economy. At SBWC, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of continuous learning, collaboration and opportunity. This forum strengthens our shared vision of resilience and innovation, ensuring that Emirati women continue to play a crucial role in advancing the nation’s technological and economic frontiers.”

Agnes Lopez Cruz, Managing Director of CCI France UAE, added, “Building on the success of last year's inaugural event, the 2nd UAE Inter-Businesswomen Councils Forum is poised to delve into the transformative power of AI, addressing the complexities of this technological revolution and how companies and entrepreneurs are shaping a future where innovation and inclusivity thrive.”

Cruz further said: “By collaborating with Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council and Sharjah Businesswomen Council, again this year, we remain committed to fostering a vibrant and dynamic business community for Emirati and French women, a unique platform for women leaders to connect, collaborate, and learn from industry experts”

Robust Agenda

The Forum’s agenda also underscored several strategic topics during panel discussions, such as leveraging AI to improve business performance and refine internal corporate policies while navigating the complexities of today’s evolving business landscape.

Additional discussions addressed ethical considerations, intellectual property, and legal regulations related to AI. The event will also explore the skills necessary for excelling in the job market, strategies for attracting exceptional talent, and adapting to future workplaces while addressing skills gaps and other challenges.

Prominent speakers and AI experts from both local and international levels participated, sharing their successful experiences in navigating the challenges and opportunities within the modern UAE business ecosystem. Attendees also participated in interactive panels featuring case studies that focus on AI-driven business strategies.

The UAE Inter-Businesswomen Councils Forum serves as an essential annual event through which ADBWC aims to empower Emirati businesswomen and entrepreneurs by facilitating knowledge exchange, providing insights on the latest trends in the business sector, and highlighting the opportunities and challenges presented by AI.