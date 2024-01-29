Keynote address underscores the pivotal role of enhanced funding and global partnerships amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE healthcare authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DOH), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), and Emirates Health Services (EHS) united this morning to support the Public Health Conference 2024 taking place at Arab Health from 29 – 30 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

In his keynote speech, Dr Ramadan Alblooshi, Senior Advisor to the Director General of Dubai Health Authority at DHA, outlined how the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of public health and created the demand for better funding investment in public health.

“Worldwide, various public health sectors have strengthened their capabilities and infrastructure at different levels and developed the foundation of a global health risk framework management. Locally, in Dubai, we have adopted a chance at global, regional and national levels in developing public health and are moving forward for a better future of public health," he explained.

The DHA has identified critical public health priority areas for 2024 and beyond, including genomes, mental health, occupational health, non-communicable diseases, pandemics, climate change and people of determination.

Alblooshi also highlighted how there is an accelerated need for greater global public health partnerships and collaboration, with the DHA establishing strong relationships to support the Emirate's local public health work with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Public Health Agency of Sweden, among others.

Uniting public health professionals to forge better public health practices in the UAE, the Public Health Conference welcomed experts to work together to accelerate the journey towards a healthier nation. During the two-day conference, which continues tomorrow (30 January), attendees will participate in interactive topics, including healthier lifestyle and behaviour change, occupational and environmental health, innovation and sustainability in public health, and best practices on crisis and disaster management.

International associations and health authorities represented at the Public Health Conference include the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of Health Singapore, the International Association for National Public Health Institutes, the International Hospital Federation, the Qatar Ministry of Public Health, and the Ministry of Health Kuwait.

Elsewhere on the Public Health Conference agenda today, Prof. Vernon Lee from the Ministry of Health Singapore discussed new approaches to surveillance and infectious diseases. At the same time, H.E. Dr Farida Al Hosani from the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre gave an update on integrated surveillance for respiratory infections.

Ross Williams, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets, said: “We are proud to welcome the unification of UAE healthcare authorities at the Public Health Conference during Arab Health. This collaborative effort underscores our collective commitment to addressing pressing global health challenges. As we convene over the next few days, we eagerly anticipate the fruitful discussions and exchange of insights that will undoubtedly shape the future of public health in our region.”

Other conferences at Arab Health today, include, among others, the Emergency Medicine Conference, which hosted valuable discussions around equitable healthcare and minimum best standards in different economic settings in the emergency and critical care departments, while the Surgery Conference outlined surgical advancements, emphasising innovative techniques, evolving practices, and the promising horizon of medical artificial intelligence.

Medical professionals attending the exhibition will have access to 10 Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences, including other areas such as total radiology, diabetes, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, quality management, and infection control and Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD).

Arab Health continues at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 30 January to 1 February.

