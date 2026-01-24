Davos, Switzerland- The United Arab Emirates concluded its distinguished participation in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, held from 19 to 23 January. The Forum serves as a leading global platform that brings together more than 3,000 leaders, decision-makers, and senior figures from the public and private sectors worldwide each year.

The UAE delegation, led by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, was the fifth-largest international delegation at Davos 2026. The delegation engaged in discussions on key global challenges and transformations, explored best solutions, reviewed emerging developments, and worked to establish and strengthen international partnerships across economic and development sectors.

The UAE’s participation stood out for its focus on shaping proactive development solutions that draw on global expertise and best practices, contributing to a better present and future for the world across multiple dimensions.

The UAE took part in flagship sessions on artificial intelligence, digital government, smart systems, and issues related to major humanitarian and international challenges, particularly those closely linked to economic and development stability and the foundations of sustainable development, including food security, health, water, and humanitarian action.

This engagement reflected the theme of the World Economic Forum 2026, “A Spirit of Dialogue,” and underscored a core value consistently championed by the UAE in regional and international relations through the exchange of successful experiences and best practices with countries and leading international institutions.

The country’s participation also highlighted the significant role of the private sector, with the UAE delegation comprising more than 100 participants, including government officials alongside founders and chief executives of leading national companies and private sector institutions.

World Economic Forum 2026: UAE continues to strengthen constructive international cooperation

His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said that through its participation at Davos 2026, the UAE successfully enhanced constructive international cooperation and exchanged successful experiences and valuable expertise with countries and international institutions across national priority areas and key sectors that support comprehensive and sustainable development.

Al Gergawi noted that discussions addressed the most pressing global development challenges through proactive perspectives that consider rapid global changes, shared international responsibility, and opportunities that support stability and prosperity for countries and societies.

Al Gergawi added: “Global leadership, competitiveness, international trust, and the UAE’s development-driven approach are a national asset that inspires nations and peoples. These are experiences we are keen to share with countries around the world and with international institutions.”

The private sector also had a strong presence through active participation in Forum sessions and events, providing opportunities to exchange expertise with international peers, build new regional and global partnerships, and showcase the vision of UAE private sector companies. This contributed to expanding growth opportunities and reflected the sector’s role as a key pillar of sustainable national economic growth.

Key outcomes of the UAE delegation’s participation

During the Forum, the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum launched a new phase of their strategic knowledge partnership and signed a memorandum of understanding to host the annual Global Future Councils meetings in Dubai over the next five years, reinforcing cooperation in shaping future directions and supporting global efforts to address economic and social challenges.

The UAE Government, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, also launched the Global Strategic Intelligence Programme, aimed at enabling governments and institutions to adopt more proactive and agile models for anticipating global shifts and accelerating strategic decision-making.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the World Economic Forum announced the next phase of their partnership to advance smart health systems and healthy longevity, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in preventive and personalised healthcare.

During the Forum, it was announced that H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, has been appointed Chair of the International Business Council (IBC) for a two-year term, becoming the first figure from the Middle East to assume the role since the Council’s establishment. The appointment reflects the UAE’s leading role in shaping global economic policy. The IBC is a strategic advisory body of the World Economic Forum, comprising around 100 chief executive officers of leading global companies from across sectors, and serves as a key platform for dialogue between global business leaders and policymakers.

The Technology Innovation Institute, the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council, announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Advanced Technologies in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, as a new addition to the Forum’s global network focused on Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed a memorandum of understanding with the World Economic Forum to enhance institutional cooperation in support of preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE will host later this year, underscoring both sides’ commitment to public-private collaboration and accelerating progress on water-related actions aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 6.

In the same context, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and the World Economic Forum signed a cooperation agreement to establish the Abu Dhabi Centre for the Future of Artificial Intelligence, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for AI innovation.

The UAE also announced the release of the third edition of the TradeTech Report, highlighting progress in integrating advanced technologies into global supply chains. The report forms a core pillar of the TradeTech initiative launched in Davos in 2023 in partnership between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and the World Economic Forum.