Sharjah: The UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo continued to attract an impressive turnout of visitors, suppliers, and customers for the second day in a row at Expo Centre Sharjah. Supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event, now in its second edition, saw exhibitors showcasing the latest Chinese innovations in electric and smart cars, tires, and spare parts and unveiling new products and services.

Organized by Inter-commerce Expo, this year's show focuses on cutting-edge developments in electric and smart cars, technologies, and innovations, featuring a 30% growth in the number of participating exhibitors compared to 2022. With 130 exhibitors in attendance, the Expo presents advanced concepts in the automotive industry, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging stations, and sectors relating to the automotive world.

Exhibitors are also displaying a range of the latest car parts and accessories, tire products, batteries, and maintenance equipment. Their products and services continue to draw attention from attendees interested in understanding and harnessing the latest advancements in the automotive industry.

Commenting on the Expo's performance so far, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, "The exhibition has seen positive outcomes in its initial days, with impressive attendance from distributors, spare parts traders, importers, and exporters, as well as producers and suppliers from a range of significant manufacturing markets."

Al Midfa further noted that the exhibition has become a vital hub for attendees to uncover the latest items, breakthroughs, and high-tech solutions in the automotive supply industries, while also offering potential investment prospects in the region's rapidly advancing sector. The event, which concludes on Wednesday, is expected to make an impactful contribution to the automotive industry and the wider regional economy.

