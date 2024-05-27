Sharjah: The 3rd edition of the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo kicked off today, Monday (May 27), at Expo Center Sharjah.

Organised by Inter Commerce Expo Corporation with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the 3-day event features over 300 Chinese manufacturers and companies specialising in tyres and auto parts, components, equipment and tools, marking a 130 percent rise in the number of exhibitors when compared to the previous show.

The 3rd UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo 2024 was inaugurated by HE Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, First Vice Chairman of the presence of HE Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, alongside some official figures and members of the diplomatic corps.

HE Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi noted that the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo has seen an incredible increase in the number of exhibitors, with a 130 percent rise in its latest edition when compared to the previous show.

This significant growth clearly reflects the rise in popularity of the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo, underscoring its vital role in supporting the automotive industry. The exhibition attracts numerous companies and provides a platform for Chinese auto manufacturers, businesses, and brands to enhance their presence and expand across various regional markets.

For his part, HE Saif Mohamed Al Midfa said: “The global automotive industry is experiencing significant changes driven by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, shifting market dynamics, and supply chain challenges. Though the UAE is known for its affinity for luxury and high-performance cars, we are witnessing a gradual change in the landscape with the country's used car market experiencing unparalleled growth and a shift towards diverse mobility options. As the country continues to invest in infrastructure and consumer preferences evolve, the demand for car spare parts will remain strong and keep the aftermarket industry in good shape.”

Commending the Sharjah Chamber for its support of the exhibition, Al Midfa pointed out the Chamber contributes to consistently attracting an increasing number of exhibitors. This support has helped establish the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo as a preferred destination for prominent Chinese companies in the industry.

The exhibition features an extensive list of auto spare parts, tire and battery products, accessories, workshop equipment, body repair and care items.

Apart from a comprehensive display of all types of auto parts and tyres, the event also features forums and workshops that explore latest technology solutions and modern innovations in the world of car spare parts, as well as car safety and security tools.

The first day of the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo featured a large turnout of visitors alongside industry traders, importers and exporters, who flocked to the show to explore the latest innovations and products in the world of auto spare parts.

The automotive aftermarket in the UAE combines a distinctive mix of varied consumer preferences, economic influences, and industry trends. As the demand for products ranging from accessories and performance components to customization solutions rises, Chinese spare parts play a crucial role, thus generating tremendous interest in UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo from not only local but also regional players.

China’s auto spare parts industry has grown significantly over the years and today it boasts several top auto parts suppliers known for their quality products, growing global market, diverse product offerings, and the ongoing efforts by OEMs to enhance their spare parts management capabilities. The UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo will provide visitors direct access to leading Chinese manufacturers and suppliers, apart from offering an opportunity to explore latest innovations, trends and practices in the global automotive aftermarket industry.

With the regional automotive aftermarket and service industry shifting gears for accelerated growth, the event aims to capitalize on increasing demand for spare parts and tyres generated by rising new as well as used car sales in the country and region.

It also provides an ideal platform for suppliers and traders who seek to enhance cooperation between the UAE and China in the field of manufacturing and trading of auto spare parts and tires, especially given the position that China occupies as one of the largest car manufacturers in the world.

The 3rd UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo is open from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm.

