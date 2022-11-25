2nd campaign in November follows 1st of July 2022

In both campaigns together:

150 truck drivers rewarded and educated

640 truck tyres checked

3% tyres under-inflated, 6% over-inflated

5% tyres damaged

8% valves not accessible

46% tyres need to be rotated

44% valve dust caps missing

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: One of the major subjects of UAE truck safety is tyre safety. Truck tyre debris is a common sight on UAE roads. This means danger to the trucks itself, but also to oncoming traffic.

For the 2nd time this year, Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi, Al Masaood, Bridgestone and RoadSafetyUAE came together to improve the awareness for tyres among truck drivers and to express gratitude for the hard work of truck drivers. In the second week of November, the event which happened in the 2nd week of November is the second in a series of such events to be held by the campaign partners.

The aggregate total of both campaigns held at Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah truck weighing station saw a total of 640 truck tyres checked, with 3% showing dangerous levels of under-inflation and 6% of over-inflation. Even more dangerous, 5% of tyres were damaged and 8% of tyre valves were not even accessible. Tyre rotation (from front to back and left to right) can play an important role in extending the life time of a tyre and 46% of tyres need this kind of re-mounting. Valves are vital to keep tyres pressurized and valve caps are crucial to prevent valves to malfunction, hence the surveyed 44% of missing valve caps are unsatisfactory.

In addition to the tyre checks, more than 150 truck drivers have received goody-bags as appreciation and have been given tire safety awareness sessions about the importance of properly inflated tyres, the connection of tyre pressure to load, speed, increased outside temperature and the resulting inside tyre temperature, what kind of precaution drivers have to take to avoid the tyre blast and much more.

Salah Adib, General Manager, Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries and Accessories Division states: “Al Masaood is a leading player in Abu Dhabi’s automotive sector, and we have taken this initiative as a logical extension of our business to help address some of the day-to-day road safety challenges that drivers in the Emirate face. The quality and use of a tyre plays a significant role in fuel consumption and truck emissions due to its rolling resistance. The effectiveness and road handling of tyres, and therefore their safety, performance, ride comfort, and stability on loose or wet roads is influenced not only by their age and wear and tear, but also by inflation pressure. With the correct inflation pressure, tyres will work better, wear less and improve vehicle fuel consumption as result of a lower rolling resistance.”

Stefano Sanchini, Regional Managing Director, Bridgestone Middle East and Africa: " Maintaining regular tyre checks can improve safety and reduce vehicle downtime, while also improving vehicle performance. With our second tyre safety campaign, we consistently strive to increase fleet and mobility performance for our customers and partners while contributing to the safety of the transportation industry through actionable and data-driven insights. Regular inspections improve both safety and profitability, especially when it comes to off-road tyres and rims/wheels, which need to be maintained by operators before each shift. We believe that through such initiatives, the industry will be better able to educate drivers and technicians on the regulations governing truck tyre inspections. By doing so, we continue to encourage fleet owners, operators, and other industry personnel to promote safety in the industry."

Thomas Edelmann, Founder & Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE adds: “Truck, truck tyres and truck drivers’ safety are obviously key components of UAE’s road safety. Hence, we are delighted with the commitment of ITC Abu Dhabi, Al Masaood and Bridgestone in this campaign series. It is vital to check truck tyres on a regular basis, to educate truck drivers and to show them our appreciation for their hard work.”

About Al Masaood TBA:

The Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries & Accessories Division (TBA) is part of Al Masaood Group, a highly diversified group of companies and an icon in the UAE’s automotive industry. TBA is the authorised distributor of the complete Bridgestone and Trazano Tyre range for cars, trucks, industrial, agricultural and earth mover vehicles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region.

Al Masaood TBA operates several Bridgestone FirstStop outlets across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region. FirstStop is Bridgestone’s Tyre and Auto-Care retail chain, that was first established in Europe in 1994. The Division is also the exclusive distributor of TotalEnergies branded lubricants in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, and has an established a chain of "Rapid Oil Change" centres within its FirstStop outlets to offer services such as tyre change and brake replacement.

The Division was awarded the Gulf Cooperation Council Distributor of the Year by the Bridgestone Corporation on many occasions. Sales and distribution are achieved through an appointed dealer network which is supported by the division's own showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Mussafah. A centralised warehousing and logistics operation ensures that products are always available to the dealers.

For more information about our products, and services, visit www.masaoodtba.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Bridgestone in Europe, Middle East, India and Africa:

Bridgestone in Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa (Bridgestone EMIA) is the regional Strategic Business Unit of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions.

Headquartered in Zaventem (Belgium), Bridgestone EMIA employs more than 20,000 people and conducts business in 40 countries across the region.

Bridgestone offers a diverse portfolio of premium tyres, tyre technologies and advanced mobility solutions. The company’s vision is to provide social and customer value as a sustainable solutions company. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment is a broad, global corporate commitment that clearly defines the value the company is promising to deliver to society, our customers and future generations in eight focus areas; Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment. These provide a compass to guide strategic priorities, decision making and actions throughout every area of the business.

For more information about Bridgestone in EMIA, please visit www.bridgestone-emia.com and www.press.bridgestone-emia.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About RoadSafetyUAE:

RoadSafetyUAE’s vision is to contribute to reducing the number of road traffic fatalities, injuries and accidents in the UAE. RoadSafetyUAE’s mission is to raise the awareness for proper conduct on our roads, in an engaging manner and on a broadly communicated and permanent basis. RoadSafetyUAE’s award-winning platform engages with the stakeholders traffic participants, governmental entities, the media, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) minded partners. ‘Tips & Tricks’ are the content backbone, provided for more than 60 topics of road safety, all specifically relevant to the UAE. More information can be found on www.RoadSafetyUAE.com

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director, RoadSafetyUAE

Thomas@RoadSafetyUAE.com