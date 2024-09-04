The event, held on August 28th, 2024, at SLS Dubai, was organised by Trav Talk Middle East and honoured the achievements and contributions of Emirati women.

Emirati Women’s Day, established in 2015 by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, is a significant occasion that celebrates the empowerment and success of Emirati women and provides an inspiring platform to recognise their vital role in the UAE’s development across various sectors. This year’s event brought together leaders, influencers, and community members to share inspiring stories and discuss future opportunities for women in the UAE.

The event featured keynote speeches and panel discussions from successful Emirati women who have made remarkable contributions in fields such as business, government, travel and tourism, the arts, and education. Their insights and experiences inspired all attendees, emphasising the continuous progress and impact of women in the UAE and beyond.

As part of the event, Mrs. Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary for Tourism in Seychelles, delivered a welcome address, expressing the organisation’s deep admiration for the achievements of Emirati women. She highlighted their resilience, creativity, and leadership in various sectors, emphasising Tourism Seychelles’ pride in supporting and being associated with this significant event. She also encouraged other women to continue breaking barriers and striving for excellence.

In addition to Mrs. Francis’s remarks, Mr. Ahmed Fathallah from Tourism Seychelles provided an update on the organisation’s strategy and plans in the Middle East during an interview. He highlighted the significant growth in tourism from the region and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties with the UAE and the broader Middle East.

Tourism Seychelles has witnessed a notable increase in the number of tourists from the Middle East this year, with a 15.6% rise in visitors from the UAE compared to last year. Overall, GCC countries have shown a 12.7% increase in tourist arrivals, contributing to a total of 17,617 visitors from the region as of August 18th, 2024.

Tourism Seychelles is deeply honoured to have been a part of Emirati Women’s Day 2024 and looks forward to continuing its strong partnership with the region in the future.