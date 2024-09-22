Top Philippine government officials from different parts of the world including GCC and Philippines have lauded the event for uplifting the reputation of Filipino professionals in the region

Dubai, UAE: The winners of the ‘Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards 2024’—organized by New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, publisher of The Filipino Times—have been revealed in an international summit and awards event held in Dubai, UAE.

Out of the 605 nominations, 129 Filipino healthcare professionals from the Middle East were announced winners and were recognized for their significant contributions to sustainable progress in the region’s healthcare sector and their role in enhancing the Philippines' reputation in the Arab world.

The awardees comprised 90 healthcare professionals from the UAE, 22 from Saudi Arabia, 13 from Qatar, and 2 each from Bahrain and Kuwait.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit is the biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the region. The awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of Filipino healthcare professionals across the Middle East, recognizing their significant contributions in various fields, including nursing, medicine, dentistry, biotechnology, radiology, pharmacy, and healthcare policy.

H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said: “I wish to congratulate this year’s recipients of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East awards, in continuing to inspire your peers, co-workers, as well as other Filipinos and nationalities with your hard work, dedication, professionalism, and excellence characteristic of the global Filipino brand. Your efforts to advance medical care have made a profound impact on the well-being of countless individuals, and elevate the standards of healthcare and your respective professions.”

Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Consul General of Dubai and Northern Emirates, said: “We commend The Filipino Times for recognizing the outstanding achievements of Filipino healthcare professionals who excel in their fields and are actively shaping the future of healthcare in the Middle East. Your initiative underscores our community's impact and promotes Filipinos' positive image abroad.”

H.E. Anne Jalando-on Louis, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the Kingdom of Bahrain, said: “We salute them for their selfless service, commitment, and tireless effort as frontline workers in the health sector. Many Filipino healthcare professionals help individuals, families, or communities traverse difficult journeys through health challenges. They bring pride to our nation and people.”

H.E. Rommel A. Romato, Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia Chargé d'Affaires, said: “Your unwavering commitment and professionalism in ensuring the well-being of others exemplify the highest standards of healthcare practice. Despite the challenging conditions and obstacles you face on a daily basis, you continue to strive to deliver outstanding care. Your expertise, empathy, and dedication create a healing environment that extends beyond borders and positively impact the lives of many individuals and families, often a critical factor in life-or-death situations. Your work is not just a job but a lifeline for those in need.”

H.E. Lillibeth V. Pono, Philippine Ambassador to the State of Qatar, said: “Events like this cast a spotlight on Filipino health and medical professionals whose dedication and commitment to their profession have contributed in no small measure to the promotion of the physical well-being of the people in the countries where they practice.”

Hon. Charito A. Zamora, Chairperson of the Professional Regulation Commission, said: “As you gather to exchange knowledge and best practices in the healthcare industry, you are reminded of the crucial role continuous professional development plays in your respective fields. In today’s modern world, where medical advancements and technologies progress at a rapid pace, it is essential that you, as healthcare professionals, remain committed to lifelong learning.”

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of NPM Group, the publisher of The Filipino Times and organizer of TFT Watchlist, said: “It is an honor to salute our Filipino healthcare heroes in an international level and celebrate their exceptional contributions and groundbreaking achievements in the Middle East’s healthcare landscape. Likewise, we are very grateful to all the speakers who have shared their valuable insights in advancing the future of healthcare through technology and forward-thinking practices.”

NPM Group Chief Operating Officer Vince Ang, said: “Through engaging discussions and expert advice, we aim to equip attendees to be at the forefront of advancing healthcare standards and achieving continuous progress.”

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024 is presented by the Bank of the Philippine Islands, with RLC Residences as a Silver Sponsor; GMA Pinoy TV, The Filipino Times, and Philippine News Agency as Media Partners; and Philippine Airlines as the Airline Partner.

Here is the full list of awardees arranged alphabetically by their surnames:

Muhaima D. Abdulgani

Dr. Abner R. Abejo

Jacquelyn M. Adormeo

Arthur R. Agero Jr.

Mark Joseph V. Alforque

Aldrin Ian O. Alpe

Arce V. Amparo

Verna A. Andaya

Esperanza R. Andoloy

Ma. Abigail C. Trinidad

Divina I. Asug

Olivia O. Fernandez

Rosanna M. Barrera

Adahlia T. Basco

Peter Jay A. Batoon

Nelson A. Bautista

Angelo Dino M. Bernardo

Dr. Dianne Kristine Joy C. Bonsol

Noriel Paul O. Bracamonte

Angelita Cortel- Braceros

Carlo Jay C. Buenaventura

Sherwin B. Cabillo

John John G. Cabrillos

Dr. Jane Cecille Quijano- Cadag

Michelle M. Calapano

Fitz Gerald D. Camacho

Red Capuyan

Cirio B. Caras

Jonathan M. Carretas

Ramel C. Cenil

Antonieta D. Conarco

Doris Matilde L. Daabay

Dr. Dan Lester Dabon

Cherry Dalmacio- Liwanag

Dr. Ariel M. De Roxas

Axzelle Mae F. De Torres

Merlito L. De Torres

Dennis C. Del Rosario

Dr. Christian Marvin A. Dela Cruz

Maria Jesusa 'Susie' Delgado

Mark King C. Dimasisil

Adonis C. Dungca

Mark Oliver H. Duque

Queenie G. Durano

Gemma V. Eroles

Dr. Grace B. Estacio

Amelita B. Estrada

Dr. Antonio Ronaldo G. Fabian

Rommel A. Facturan Jr.

Dr. Marvin A. Felix

Marebel P. Ferrer

Lemuel Ian U. Ferreria

Jerome G. Flores

Mariezl L. Fonbuena

Thesalyn O. Foronda

Anwar T. Gadia

Dan Louie I. Galang

Ronald Gamiao

Daryll A. Garcia

Dianne Jeffrey B. Gavarra

Vivian C. Gerardo

Czarina Gerard S. Gomez

Dr. Vea Romelle S. Guinoo

Krisnan E. Gundaya

Marilyn L. Hamsirani

Maricris B. Ignacio

Julius Ray P. Inso

Jefferson I. Lacson

Ruhaina S. Ladja

Janice A. Lanaria

Rachell Ann S. Lantayona

Dr. Pauline Bernadette P. Lorenzo

Voltaire John F. Malaluan

Rainier Co Maquilan

Jennifer D. Maralit

Lauriano R. Marcos

Kathleen F. Mariano

Maricar P. Mariano

Dulce Elaine Q. Mendoza

Jericson De Leon Mercado

Billy Joe Mercurio

Amy M. Miranda

Al Sharif A. Mortiga

Marsan N. Domingo

Normie Paranga-Natividad

Dr. Jose Rex N. Navarrosa

Maria Victoria H. Nocillado

Ana B. Olimba

Mary Grace C. Pabiona

Karla Monique L. Padrelanan

Primo P. Pagdato

Liezl D. Pangilinan

Elenita C. Paraiso

Dir. Marcelino R. Pardo II

Arius P. Pimentel

Jan Martin Phius A. Quibilan

Elizabeth R. Racca

Vincent T. Ranario

Ciara M. Relator

Dr. Ciarra Jansen V. Rodriguez

Samuel Bidjee F. Rodriguez

Ben Joseph R. Sabilala

Richard B. Sagasag

Veronica F. Saha

Julieto S. Saja

Gilbert T. Salacup

Dr. Arnel B. Salgado

Wannur A. Salih

Jim Paulo B. Salvador

Jordan T. Salvador

Marie Pie C. Santos

Leah B. Sarsonas

Wilma L. Schuck

Emily A. Semira

Juvy S. Somcio

Malony L. Soriano

John Christian J. Tadique

Zenaida G. Tarcena

Myra M. Teano

Carmina P. Terrado

Renel B. Tique

Gideon L. Valledor

Dr. Aileen Villanueva

Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva

Rowena A. Vargas

Charmaine Lynden P. Vergel

Jasper Kim A. Wagan

Dr. Annaleah D. Yim

Dr. Eligin Jumel H. Sayson

