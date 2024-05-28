Savings of up to 90 per cent across global and local brands from fashion and beauty, to electronics, homeware, and much more

Shoppers can also win big with exciting rewards and cashback offers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai's favourite shopping weekend, the 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS), is returning soon with city-wide discounts of up to 90 per cent from 31 May to 2 June 2024. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the unmissable sale will once again bring unbeatable deals across fashion, beauty, accessories, electronics, homeware, and so much more at popular malls and destinations.

Whether shoppers are looking for a wardrobe refresh, a home revamp, or the perfect Eid gift for loved ones, there’s something for everyone at over 2,000 participating outlets and 500 top brands.

Here's a glimpse of some of the brands offering shoppers the chance for huge savings:

Discover Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves

Shoppers can explore the latest styles from Debenhams, Marks & Spencers, Nishat Linen, RIVA, Sacoor Brothers, THAT, Tommy Hilfiger, and many more. Beauty enthusiasts can stock up on cosmetics and skincare from brands such as FACES, IZIL, Makeup For Ever, Odora, Rituals, Watsons, Yves Rocher - all at a fraction of the usual price.

Sparkle with Jewellery & Watches

Those looking to add sparkle to their outfits with new timepieces or jewellery can look forward to incredible deals on exquisite collections from brands like Damas, Dani By Daniel K, Jawhara Jewellery, Swarovski, Zen Diamond, and more. Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, Hour Choice, and The Watch House, amongst others, will also offer unbeatable savings on a variety of watches.

Elevate Every Look with Footwear and Accessories

Fantastic deals await on shoes and accessories at Accessorize, Clarks, Cole Haan, Nine West, Rivoli Eyezone, Sharief Stores, Valencia Shoes, and more. The 3DSS also offers discounts on must-have athletic gear and footwear from leading brands like Adventure HQ, Cosmos Sports, Foot Locker, Lululemon, Oakley, SKECHERS, and Sun & Sand Sports, amongst others.

Elevate Homes & Find the Perfect Gift

Shoppers can transform their living space with furniture and appliances from 2XL, Chattels & More, Homes R Us, IKEA, The Mattress Store, The One, The Royal Palace, and many more. Parents can find the perfect gift for their kids at Baby Shop, Borders, Claire's, Early Learning Centre, H&M, Lego, and Okaidi, with exciting deals across several other toys and children's clothing stores.

Save Big on Electronics

Tech enthusiasts can find amazing prices on electronics and home appliances at E City, Emax, Grand Stores Digital, Harman House, Jumbo, Samsung, and Sharaf DG.

Extra Rewards & Cashback Opportunities

The savings extend beyond the incredible offers. Shoppers who spend AED 1,000 or more at Dubai Festival City Mall during 3DSS will receive an additional 10 per cent cashback on a Festival City Mall Gift Card. BLUE rewards members can also enjoy an extra 12.5 per cent cashback on top of existing offers, maximising their shopping experience.

Take advantage of mega shopping deals across the city during the Three Day Super Sale. For more information and list of participating brands, visit @StyledByDubai on social media channels, and www.3daysupersale.com.

