Yerli to share insights on building an Internet of LifeTM, the revolutionary shift from the linked pages of today’s 2D Internet to tomorrow’s web of powerfully real interconnected 3D spaces.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : The TMRW Foundation Founder and CEO Cevat Yerli is set to speak at the SAMENA Telecommunications Council Leaders’ Summit on Monday 15th May. Held at Atlantis - The Palm, Dubai, Yerli will join speakers, delegates and VIP guests, to share insights on the most formative shifts influencing Web3’s development, with particular focus on The TMRW Foundation’s work building an Internet of LifeTM.

The company’s core belief in the power of reality and development of solutions serving human nature drives The Internet of LifeTM, a mission to guide the coming shift from Web2’s 2D internet to the 3D connected spaces of the web’s next generation. Inclusive, accessible, and happening right now, The TMRW Foundation is actively steering Web 3.0’s development based on priorities of real-human togetherness, to build tech solutions that serve society which are both humanized and fun.

Cevat Yerli created his first computer game at the age of 12 and when he was 19, founded Crytek, a gaming company that revolutionized the market with groundbreaking 3D graphics and technology. Since then the franchises created, such as Far Cry and Crysis, have been played by hundreds of millions of people. Now, Yerli and a team of experts at the TMRW Foundation are shaping the next generation of the internet.

The TMRW Foundation has developed proprietary core technology, RealityOSTM, which powers the Internet of LifeTM’s environments, including the realistic 3D digital communications platform, ROOM. With more than 300 patents across 3D simulation, virtual and augmented reality, and artificial intelligence (AI), the TMRW Foundation is enhancing Web 3.0’s capabilities across a range of sectors, from health and telemedicine, to education, finance and commerce.

Cevat Yerli will be speaking at SAMENA Telecommunications Council Leaders’ Summit at 12.20pm on Monday 15th May during the keynote entitled A New Digital World of Possibilities: “The Internet of Life”. The keynote will address key topics including the revolutionary shift from the linked pages of today’s 2D Internet to tomorrow’s web of powerfully real interconnected 3D spaces that enable real-time togetherness and true digital identity.

About The TMRW Foundation

The TMRW Foundation, founded by former Crytek CEO Cevat Yerli, focuses on products that combine gamification, urbanization, and digitalization: a forward-thinking portfolio of 3D simulations, virtual and augmented reality, and AI-powered products with over 300 patents in its portfolio. The core intellectual property of The TMRW Foundation is The Internet Of Life™, its concept and technical framework RealityOS™, as well as the products and initiatives it creates in the TMRW Lab. The TMRW Foundation develops technology that democratizes location and creates new ways to do what people love: create collectively, connect, and collaborate in realistic environments as real people, not anonymous avatars.

Biography - Cevat Yerli, Chairman & CEO The TMRW Foundation

Cevat Yerli founded Crytek, revolutionized the gaming industry and launched critically acclaimed blockbuster IPs played by hundreds of millions.

Cevat Yerli created his first computer game at age 12 from his childhood bedroom. At 19 he founded Crytek, launching many critically acclaimed blockbuster IPs played by hundreds of millions such as Far Cry and Crysis, winning hundreds of awards while earning global fame as a digital pioneer who revolutionized the way people create games with the disruptive CryEngine 3D Platform. Microsoft, Tencent, Sony, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google were all counted amongst Cevat's global collaborators.

Cevat now leads The TMRW Foundation, steering 300+ patents on a mission to develop a human-centric future for Web3 — The Internet of Life™— unlocking the unlimited potential of human communication for the next generation of the internet. Cevat is the founding CEO of ROOM 3D, the lifelike 3D video communication software powered by new cinematic communications 3D engine platform RealityOS™.

His core belief is that in the next generation, the entire planet will be a world of gamers, and to harness our full human potential, the main way of interacting with our world and our everyday life has to be humanized and fun.