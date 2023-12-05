UAE, Dubai: As climate change continues to be one of the most important challenges facing humankind, TikTok remains committed to raising sustainability awareness and increasing climate literacy among their global community.

As part of this ongoing commitment and coinciding with the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference, TikTok launched the 2023 #ClimateAction campaign with new initiatives and programming. Introduce a new $1M initiative to tackle climate misinformation in support of Verified for Climate, a joint program of the United Nations and Purpose. The initiative will bring together a team of Verified Champions*, including scientists and trusted experts from Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, and Spain who will support select TikTok creators in developing educational content to tackle climate misinformation and disinformation while driving climate action within the TikTok community.

"At TikTok, we are continuously finding ways to empower our community with authoritative information on topics that matter to them, including climate literacy. Through this new initiative, we're looking forward to partnering with a team of experts to further inform and inspire our global community, bound by our shared goal of raising awareness around important climate topics and finding sustainable solutions," said Helena Lersch, Vice President of Public Policy for Emerging Markets and Global Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, TikTok.

Melissa Fleming, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, said: "We are excited to onboard a team of trusted messengers who will help spread factual, trustworthy climate content to TikTok's large global audience. Given the scale and urgency of the climate crisis, the need for accurate, science-based information has never been greater. With creative content that focuses on solutions and inspires action, the Verified Champions will help turn the tide on denialism, doomism and delay."

TikTok's efforts to combat harmful misinformation while elevating authoritative information are year-round. The policies prohibit climate change misinformation that undermines well-established scientific consensus, such as content denying the existence of climate change or the factors that contribute to it. In April, TikTok also worked with the UN to launch a search feature that empowers people who search for climate-related topics with authoritative information, which has been viewed over 17M times globally since then.

Championing sustainability awareness and advocacy

Every day, we are inspired by our creative and active community that is passionate about having a positive impact on our world. From raising awareness of climate change to encouraging sustainable living habits and climate solutions, changemakers, advocates and mission-driven organizations continue to embrace a shared vision for a better planet on TikTok.

As the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference brings together world leaders, civil society, companies and communities on the frontline of climate change, we're inviting our community to join the conversations on TikTok and learn the various ways to take #ClimateAction.

As a global platform, TikTok has become a destination for communities most impacted by climate change to learn about important climate change topics and discuss solutions to make meaningful changes. Popular hashtags such as #ClimateChange, #ClimateAction, and #SustainableLiving have garnered 6.6B video views, 2.5B video views and 1.9B video views respectively, to date.

As part of the global #ClimateAction campaign this year, TikTok has collaborated with Emirates Nature-WWF to introduce 'Nature Diaries,' an exclusive video series comprising eight immersive episodes that blend education and adventure, aimed at promoting climate action and enhancing climate literacy. Explore more about this UAE-based collaboration and discover ways to drive actionable change. Furthermore, in the UAE, TikTok LIVE is extending its partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF to spearhead impactful environmental initiatives. Twenty creators alongside 70 participants will take part in a 'plant a tree' event, dedicated to restoring the terrestrial ecosystem Masfout Village in Ajman with the planting of the UAE's native tree, the Arabian Moringa. People can tune in and watch the event LIVE on @tiktoklive_mena. Concurrently, TikTok LIVE will broadcast sessions focused on recycling and sustainability education, aiming to elevate awareness and encourage responsible actions. This collaboration reaffirms TikTok's dedication to fostering a greener, more sustainable world by empowering communities to lead environmental change.

Taking #ClimateAction with our global community at COP28

Coinciding with COP28, TikTok brought six creators from around the world to the summit in Dubai to inspire the community as they share important conversations taking place at the conference. These select creators joined non-profit partners to discuss and explore best practices of using authentic sustainability content to drive positive impact.

Make sure to follow these talented creators as well as @tiktokforgood, TikTok's global social impact hub, to get the latest updates from COP28 and learn how changemakers like yourself can make a positive impact.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Saleh Mohammed Hussein (@azlife.ae), UAE: Abdulaziz is a passionate culinary content creator who shares his daily activities and routines in addition to showcasing recipes for various dishes and reviewing restaurants and cafes.

Hisham Saleh Baeshen (@misho_baeshen), Saudi Arabia: Hisham is a leading culinary figure in the Arab world and specializes in bringing popular dishes to life to millions of followers.

Bryan Saúl Navarro Alonso (@solibolita), Mexico: With a diverse background as a former bureaucrat, lawyer, and financial specialist, Bryan is a Mexican content creator who loves to create relatable videos. His content ranges from lifestyle, to comedic bits, to educational videos on climate change awareness.

Destinee Wray (@destineewrayy), Canada: Destinee is a natural hair advocate and self-taught makeup artist based in Toronto, Canada. As a hair and beauty content creator, she loves expressing herself through TikTok and creating content that inspires young girls to see beauty in their hair and embrace it.

Ana Beatriz Brito da Silva "Bia" (@magicardb), Brazil: Bia is a 21-year-old creative passionate about gastronomy. Since joining TikTok, she's earned a gastronomy diploma and created hundreds of cooking and baking videos of her favorite dishes for her global online community.

Max Klymenko (@maxklymenko), UK: Max is a Ukrainian content creator and digital entrepreneur living in London. He's a seasoned storyteller creating educational and entertaining videos about business, branding, careers, and global and social issues.

When it comes to making our planet an even better place, every action counts. Join TikTok's #ClimateAction campaign on TikTok and be part of the change by sharing your creativity and inspiring meaningful change.

*Verified Champions is a network of climate messengers with the credibility and experience to share life and planet-saving information.

-Ends-

