Abu Dhabi, UAE: The long-awaited Al Wathba Custom Show kicks off at the Sheikh Zayed Festival today, Wednesday 3rd January, running until 3rd March, 2024. Offering automotive enthusiasts a range of thrilling and exhilarating adventures and providing Festival visitors and car lovers an opportunity to discover the best ways to refurbish and upgrade classic cars, as well as 4x4 vehicles, and enhance their engines.

The Al Wathba Custom Show competitions feature valuable prizes divided into three categories for the top three winners in each category. The first category is dedicated to “Car Customization”, those vehicles modified entirely with all components manufactured in 1981 and after. The second category is for “Classic Cars” manufactured in 1980 and before, while the third category focuses on Car Refurbishment.

Al Wathba Custom Show will also feature a series of captivating and fantastic displays, including various workshops dedicated to upgrading and customizing car engines. These workshops, appealing to the youth in the country, also include a dedicated area for showcasing modified vehicles, allowing fans to exhibit their car modification projects to visitors.

Professionals in these hobbies work on completely rebuilding and assembling classic cars within the Al Wathba Custom Show area in front of the committee during a specified time period. A judging committee, consisting of experts from different nationalities (the UAE, UK, and Thailand), oversees the four stages of the competitions based on clear criteria, allocating points for each competition, with the highest points determining the winner in each category.

The Al Wathba Custom Show events and competitions take place annually as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, attracting a large audience of car enthusiasts. It serves as a golden opportunity for all car modification enthusiasts to exchange experiences between garages, practicing their favorite hobby and winning substantial prizes. It also provides a great opportunity to realize their creative dreams by executing a safety-optimized modified car under the supervision of a select group of local and international experts in the field of car modification and thrilling races.

The Festival's various sections and pavilions offer visitors numerous cultural, educational, and entertainment events and programs suitable for all age groups. Additionally, there is a chance to win valuable cash prizes through various competitions and to shop from a wide range of products. Visitors can also enjoy new culinary experiences at many local and international restaurants catering to all tastes in a family-friendly cultural and entertaining atmosphere.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival welcomes visitors daily until 9th March, 2024, from 4:00 PM until midnight on weekdays and until 1:00 AM during weekends and official holidays, allowing them to spend valuable time with family and friends outdoors, enjoying a wide array of events, activities, and different competitions suitable for all age groups.

