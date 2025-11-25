Abu Dhabi: BRIDGE Summit 2025 — the world’s largest debut media event — is unveiling a comprehensive workshops program presented as part of its wider agenda featuring 430 global speakers across 300+ sessions and activities.

The workshops are designed for creatives, entrepreneurs, CEOs, media professionals and emerging talent. Led by leading figures from across the global content economy, they offer hands-on, career-shaping training. The program covers key areas including filmmaking, storytelling, data and insight, music, digital creativity and platform strategy.

Across BRIDGE’s seven tracks — Media, Creator Economy, Music, Gaming, Technology & AI, Marketing & Brands, and Picture — participants will learn directly from internationally recognised practitioners including Brady Forrest (Founder, Ignite Talks), Thomas Muis (Award-Winning Pianist & Composer), Ruben Norg (Creative Director, 2WEI), Khaled Diab (Journalist & Author), Monisha Advani (Co-Founder, Emmay Entertainment), Mariam Naoum (Acclaimed Screenwriter), Karim El Shenawy (Award-Winning Director), Abdulmounem Amayri (Leading Actor & Director), Megan Possamai (International Growth Specialist, Canva), Raid Al Falah (Broadcast Media Expert), and Dr. Vuk Vukovic (CEO, Oraclum Capital).

Early registration for all workshops is now open via the official BRIDGE Summit website https://www.bridgesummit.com/en/ and through the BRIDGE App, the event’s unified digital companion connecting participants to schedules, speakers, and real-time updates.

The workshops offer a varied slate of expert-led, practical, industry-ready training across filmmaking, storytelling, digital content creation, platform strategy, music composition and mobile-first production. Held in both Arabic and English, the sessions bring together leading filmmakers, composers, writers, producers, platform strategists and creative technologists from the region and beyond.

In filmmaking and storytelling, Egyptian writer-director Khaled Diab leads a two-part workshop guiding participants from idea generation to transforming scripts into cinematic narratives. Director and producer Karim El Shenawy explores how emerging talent can sharpen and position their creative voice in competitive markets, while acclaimed actor and director Abdulmounem Amayri focuses on the inner work required to shape authentic dramatic characters. Celebrated scriptwriter Mariam Naoum offers a two-part exploration of discovering, refining and structuring story ideas, and Indian producer Monisha Advani leads a workshop on elevating Arab narratives into content that can travel globally.

Dr. Vuk Vukovic, CEO of Oraclum Capital, leads a session on closing the gap between data and narrative, showing participants how economic stories can be misrepresented when driven by headlines rather than real indicators. Through concise case studies and reframing tools, the workshop helps creators translate complex economic data into clear, contextual and human-centred reporting.

Digital craftsmanship and its various applications feature prominently in this Summit. Canva’s EMEA strategist Megan Possamai leads two sessions: an introduction to the Canva Visual Suite, and “Reimagining Storytelling Through Video”, which examines how emerging tools support high-impact visual narratives. Raid Al Falah will lead a hands-on mobile journalism (MOJO) workshop that teaches smartphone-based reporting and editing, and another dedicated to Snapchat Public Profiles supports creators in developing brand identity and audience engagement.

Music creators and brand strategists will benefit from a two-part workshop led by Thomas Muis and Ruben Norg of the award-winning composing house 2WEI, known for their work on major global campaigns, films and games. The program also includes a high-energy storytelling session by Brady Forrest, founder of Ignite Talks, focused on clarity, structure and high-impact delivery.

These workshops form part of a 300+ session program that underscores BRIDGE Summit’s scale and ambition.

The debut edition of BRIDGE Summit will be held from 8–10 December 2025 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, developed under the mandate of BRIDGE Alliance, an international non-profit entity designed to strengthen the architecture of a more connected global media ecosystem—an effort grounded in credibility, trust and responsible innovation.

BRIDGE Summit 2025 is expected to welcome more than 60,000 participants from 132 countries, with over 430 speakers appearing across a 300+ session programme that examines how media, content and entertainment intersect with technology, finance, culture and the wider creative industries. As a core platform within BRIDGE Alliance’s broader mission, the Summit provides a structured environment for industry leaders, innovators and institutions to examine shared challenges, exchange perspectives and explore practical areas of collaboration, supporting the development of a more resilient and interconnected future for the world’s content economies.

Registration now open through the official website and the BRIDGE mobile app