The World’s Largest Blockchain & Crypto Conferences network, Blockchain Economy Summit has just closed the previous chapter in Istanbul - Türkiye with more than 3,000 utterly satisfied participants from 82 countries all over the world. KuCoin, Gate.io, Bitget, BitMex, XT.com, OKX, Uphold were just some of the sponsors of this phenomenal blockchain event. Turkish pop-star Emre Aydın, Microstrategy’s Michael Saylor, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Alex Bornyakov, famous Turkish film and television star Engin Altan Düzyatan, famous entrepreneur and investor Carl Runefelt, aka the Moon, Davinci Jeremie and many more have shared their thoughts on Main stage for 2 days of Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit.

Next edition of the World’s flagship blockchain & crypto event is scheduled for October 4-5, 2022 in Dubai, UAE. The excitement of this Exclusive Summit began to be heard by its fans already. It’s completely normal while this event is great for those who want to learn more about the crypto industry, seek new perspectives in business networks. The event will take place in Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre in Dubai. “Dubai has a great potential in terms of regulating crypto platforms, crypto assets and its usage. This is precisely why we want to attract global players and new startups to Dubai.” says Event’s Project Manager Servi Aman. Statistics show that Dubai is now gearing up to become a global hub for this promising crypto market. Big crypto exchanges like FTX, last valued at $32 billion, are setting up an office in Dubai.

The top topics of the upcoming Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit seem to be Bitcoin, Web 3, NFTs, Metaverse, De-Fi, mining, regulation of cryptocurrencies,investing and trading on cryptocurrencies, the implementation of blockchain technology in businesses and government, and much more. The expected attendance for the 5-th edition of Blockchain Economy Summit is 3,000 from more than 60 countries. Further information is available on the summit website: https://beconomydubai.com/

Event info:

Name: Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit

Date: October 4-5, 2022

Venue: Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai, UAE

Official Event Hashtag: #BEDubai2022