Dubai, UAE: NKN Media, in partnership with NDTV, successfully hosted ‘The Ultimate Realty Awards 2024’ at Hilton Dubai, Al Habtoor City, on February 17th. The event celebrated the outstanding achievements and contributions of prominent figures within the UAE’s real estate industry.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed chief guest Mr K. C. Tyagi, former member of Rajya Sabha, along with the guests of honour Mr R. Sarath Kumar, former member of Parliament and an Indian film actor; Padma Shri Mr Madhur Bhandarkar, the renowned filmmaker and Mr Salman Yusuff Khan, Indian dancer and choreographer.

“We are glad to have witnessed a successful event, playing a role in honouring the visionaries of the real estate industry. As a result of the overwhelming response, NKN Media is proud to bring to you the second season of ‘Icons of the UAE’ We are also bringing to you ‘Majlis,’ a start-up funding show for the youth,” said Mr. Abdul Majid Khan, CEO of NKN Media.

The award winners included prominent figures such as Mr Ahsan Rasheed, CEO, Peace Homes Development; Mr Vivek Oberoi, Managing Partner, Bricks n Woods; Mr Rizwan Sajan, Founder & Chairman, Danube Group; Mr Praveen Sharma, Founder & CEO, Meteora Developers; Mr Ankur Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Bricks N Woods; Mr Imran Farooq, CEO, Samana Developers; Mr Ziad Haddad, Sr. Vice President, Damac; Dr Bu Abdulla, Chairman, Bu Abdulla Group; Ms Oksana Sakharova, Sales Director and Mr Ibrahim Makhijani, Sales Manager, AYS Developers; Mr Tauseef Khan, Founder & Chairman, Dugasta Properties; Mr Shahzad Narain, CEO, Karma Developers; and Sobha Realty Team.

The ceremony further honoured awardees Ms Qurat Ul Ain, Founder, Drehomes Real Estate; Ms Salwa Arfaoui, Regional Director, Next Level Real Estate; Mr Madhav Dhar, COO, ZāZEN Properties; Mr Yousuf Fakhruddin, CEO, Fakhruddin Properties; Mr Syed Moosa, Investment Officer, Siraj Finance PJSC; Mr Kamran Ghani, CEO, Empire Developments; Mr Sumer Singh Adhana, Real Estate Consultant, Provident Real Estate, and Mr Junaith Babu, COO, G Square Realtors.

The Ultimate Realty Awards 2024 garnered tremendous success, with participants lauding its significance in recognising excellence and fostering innovation within the real estate sector. The event provided a platform for industry leaders to network, share insights, and celebrate collective achievements. The event will be broadcast exclusively on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV Profit.

The event also included an insightful panel discussion featuring Mr Vivek Oberoi, Managing Partner, Bricks n Woods Real Estate; Mr Adel Sajan, Group Managing Director, Danube Group; Ms Asma Seleat, Sales Director, Peace Homes Development, and Mr Imran Farooq, CEO, Samana Developers. Furthermore, the ceremony featured distinguished news anchors Ms Marya Shakil, Ms Ambika Singh, and Ms Manisha Natarajan.

NKN Media has also recently acquired 50% of the shares from Princess Sheikha Hessa Mohammed Bin Hamdan Bin Hamdan Al-Nahyan’s company, Byond Marketing. The strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for NKN Media as it expands its presence and enhances its digital capabilities.

NKN Media is a well-established 360-degree communications company that has been catering to clients’ needs since its inception in 1999. With a widespread presence in multiple countries, including India, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, The Kingdom of Bahrain and Sri Lanka. NKN Media is a prominent player in the media industry. The agency offers an extensive range of media services that encompass television, print, travel media, digital, radio, cinema and OOH. NKN Media takes pride in its exclusive partnerships with highly reputed media entities such as Republic TV, India TV, NDTV 24×7, AAJ Tak, India Today, Times Now and Zoom TV. Driven by its vision to become a leading global media outsourcing company, NKN Media focuses on delivering exceptional value to its clients and partners while simultaneously creating opportunities for organisational growth. With a mission to continuously evolve and expand its services, NKN Media remains committed to providing outstanding media solutions to its customers.

