The third edition of the TBL – The Broker League Conference has just begun, with the participation of government officials and leading real estate developers. The conference will discuss mechanisms for regulating the Egyptian real estate market and supporting the principles of transparency and governance.

The TBL – The Broker League Conference aims to enhance cooperation between the government and the private sector, contributing to sustainable growth and the development of the real estate investment environment. It is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities and the Egyptian Real Estate Developers Association, with the participation of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, the General Authority for Export and Import Control, and the Financial Regulatory Authority.

A number of leading real estate developers, marketing companies, financial institutions, and major real estate technology platforms are participating in the event. The conference is scheduled to include three consecutive sessions. The first session will cover a range of key topics aimed at achieving balance and transparency within the real estate market and establishing clear frameworks for interaction among the various stakeholders.

While the second session discusses real estate technology to review the digital transformation in the sector, the third session, entitled “Women in Real Estate Development” – different visions and innovative performance reflecting the leading role of women in the future of the sector, highlights the growing role of women in leading the real estate market and reviews the inspiring experiences of a number of female leaders in various real estate fields.