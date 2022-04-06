Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The milestone edition of the annual MALT Congress held in Dubai on the 30th and 31st of March 2022 witnessed a great attendance of more than 200 buyers. Providing a platform for buyers and suppliers to connect and form relationships, there was no better place for the industry stalwarts to understand the current market.

A haven for networking, the event was supported by a large range of sponsors. Visit Maldives: REDEFINING MICE was the official Destination Partner along with Discover Moscow as the official Tourism partner. Czech Tourism, Eastern Europe Tours, Grafton, and Kompas, were the Gold Sponsors whereas the Royal Commission of Al Ula, Destination Complete, Jordan Tourism Board, Kore Tourism Organisation, and Rwanda Convention Bureau were the silver sponsors.

The two-day Summit concluded with the MALT Excellence Awards, a coveted award ceremony that focuses on celebrating and recognizing success, growth, and innovation in the GCC Travel & Tourism industry.

The MALT Congress featured expert sessions, and panel discussions, with more than 20 hours of networking witnessing the whole industry come together to discuss the future of luxury travel and well as the digitalization of the industry. Sidh NC, Director, QnA International commented, “We are excited for the success of the tenth edition of the MALT Congress as it allowed buyers and suppliers to have seamless business conversations, facilitated business conversations, all while keeping in mind hygiene and safety protocols.”

With more than 14 categories, the list of the winners of the MALT Excellence Awards runs long:

Corporate Event of the Year : Islamic Development Bank

Best Incentive Program in an International Destination : TAMER Group

Best Incentive Program in the Middle East: House of Travel

Exceptional Association Event of the Year: MCI Middle East LLC

Outstanding Government Sector MCI Middle East LLC

TMC of the Year, Luxury Travel: Mundana Travel

TMC of the Year, MICE: Khimji’s House of Travel

TMC of the Year: Omeir Travel Agency

TMC of the Year, Travel Superheroes ITL World

MICE & Travel Team of the Year : Al Ghurair Group & Saudi Aramco

Elite Luxury Travel Designer of the Year: Maharah Travel & Tourism

Outstanding Destination of the Year : Horizon Wie

Rising Star of the Year: Almosafer Concierge, a part of Seera Group

Industry Icon: Sulaiman Al Romi: Director of Protocol for the Capital Market Authority

