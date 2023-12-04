Major fireworks lit up Al Wathba skies

Heritage village attracted visitors to discover the heritage of the UAE

Over 15,000 UAE flag-colored balloons brought visitors joy

Local and international entertaining shows welcomed visitors on the special day

Glow Tower Garden delighted visitors in celebration of Union Day

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Sheikh Zayed Festival, currently being held at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, celebrated the 52nd Union Day of the United Arab Emirates with a special programme of events, activities and performances in all areas and pavilions. The celebrations reflected the people’s pride and joy for the nation and the incredible journey of that continues to be hailed because of the great accomplishments of the country and its people, led by the wise leadership.

The Festival's pavilions and various areas welcomed visitors of all ages with a wide range of cultural, heritage-related and recreational events that began at 4 pm and lasted until 1 am, including major fireworks displays and balloons released to the sky, a drones show, and the delightful presentation of the Emirates Fountain and Laser Show. The World Civilizations Parade entertained the audience, along with roaming performances of music and folklore that told stories of Emirati culture and traditions.

UAE Heritage

The Festival's Heritage Village witnessed a great turnout of visitors, as it provided an authentic representation of the four Emirati environments, namely the Mountain, Agriculture, Marine and Desert. It presented visitors from all the nationalities the story of Emirati heritage and traditions from various aspects through a number of exhibits representing marine and agriculture traditions in earlier times, fishing, women gathering firewood, folk tales or “Khrareef”, and traditional weddings with their special Emirati customs, in addition to a showcase of traditional handicrafts, arts, and products that were mastered by the ancestors to represent Emirati history and creativity.

Emirates Fountain

Thousands of visitors circled around the Emirates Fountain, the largest water fountain of its kind in the region, as they enjoyed the various festive events and performances of Union Day, which included a show by the Abu Dhabi Police Musical Band, Abu Dhabi Police String Band, an orchestra, the Girls Heritage Band and Al Razfah Military Band, in addition to the Ayala heritage performance, where military and heritage performances reflected the traditional heritage of the UAE and bring joy to visitors who expressed their pride in the country’s achievements over the past decades, along with the dazzling Emirates Fountain’s water, light and laser formations.

Pavilions of participating countries organized several cultural and entertainment events, performed by the various folk dance and music groups to celebrate the 52nd Union Day of the UAE along with the Emirati people. They also participated in the World Civilizations Parade that roamed all areas of the Festival in an atmosphere full of joy.

Fireworks

Festival visitors, especially children, were exhilarated by the release of thousands of balloons into Festival’s skies, with more than 15,000 flying colourful balloons that colored the day with joy and excitement, as well as the major fireworks that depicted amazing formations with dazzling lights and colours that adorned the skies of Al Wathba area to celebrate Union Day.

Drone Show

The drones fascinated Festival visitors of all ages with a special show that displayed elements of the history and heritage of the United Arab Emirates, the formation of the UAE Federation and the vision of the late founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Drones flew in formations that represented the seven Emirates through separate circular designs that united to form the map the United Arab Emirates.

Al Wathba skies lit up with drones formations such as a picture of the UAE as a tree growing while being watered with water drops to symbolize the "Year of Sustainability". Drones also provided 3D representation of architectural and technological heritage, futuristic aspects like flying taxis and the new Zayed International Airport, that delighted visitors with the breath-

Funfair City

Funfair City was crowded with thousands of visitors of all ages who were excited to try the various rides and attractions, which were specially designed to cater to various age groups and interests. There were shows, concerts and heritage competitions presented at the Children's Theatre, with the aim of rooting a deep sense of belonging and patriotism in younger generations during the celebration of the 52nd Union Day of the United Arab Emirates.

Children’s City

The Children's City also witnessed the participation of many children and their families who came to take part in the various workshops, competitions and live performances that gave them a chance to win valuable prizes, in an atmosphere designed to delight young ones with new games, theatrical performances, talent shows and many more on the occasion of Union Day.

The Festival's Majalis Abu Dhabi Pavilion presented several events to celebrate the 52nd UAE Union Day, including various traditional arts and crafts workshops for children, the making of Tali, Al Sana’a, painting and pottery, as well as little artists and calligraphy workshops, in addition to a special awareness session entitled, "Volunteering is a National Responsibility". The pavilion also awarded visitors with valuable prizes through a trivia competition on UAE heritage and traditional customs.

Visitors to the Festival enjoyed discounts and offers presented by the pavilions and shops on Union Day. Visitors also enjoyed sensational new dining experiences provided by many local and international restaurants that served various cuisines to meet the tastes and culinary expectations of all visitors in a family-friendly, cultural, and entertaining environment that brings together people to celebrate National Day.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival continues to receive visitors daily until March 9th 2024, from 4 pm until midnight on weekdays, and until 1 am during weekends and public holidays. The Festival provides an excellent opportunity for visitors of all ages and nationalities to spend memorable moments with family and friends, enjoy the outdoors and experience a wide range of innovative and exciting events, activities and competitions.

