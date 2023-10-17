DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- On its first day at GITEX Global 2023, the Sharjah Government Pavilion drew the attention of several dignitaries and heads of government departments. They were briefed on a range of innovative projects presented by eleven government entities under the slogan "Towards a Sustainable Digital Future." This initiative outlines the future trajectory of government services that the emirate aspires to provide, emphasising optimal investment in cutting-edge virtual reality technologies, artificial intelligence, and space technology.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2023, welcomed, H.E Martina Strong, the United States Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, H.E Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of UAE Cybersecurity Council, H.E Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, H.E Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Head of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, H.E Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Director of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, and H.E Dr. Ohood Al Shuhail, Director-General of the Ajman Digital Government.

Innovations of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah

The pavilion showcased the innovations of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, featuring the "Sharjah Maqraa." This Qur'anic educational institution specialises in producing certified scholars proficient in repeated recitations from all around the world, with a focus on maintaining the most authentic chains of transmission linked to the Messenger, peace be upon him. The academy adheres to the highest standards of reception and control, utilising remote recitation techniques and harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence in the educational process.

In addition, the pavilion featured the "Quranic Museum's Virtual Tour" service, enabling users to explore the Qur'anic museums at the Holy Qur'an Academy online and engage with the exhibits. Users can interact with the displays using either smart screens or virtual reality glasses.

Rasid Digital Platform

The Sharjah Finance Department has unveiled the "Rasid Digital Platform," an innovative model aimed at achieving developmental objectives and proactive oversight. It harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to monitor financial transgressions that deviate from the approved financial policies set by the Government of Sharjah, concerning transactions with both internal and external stakeholders.

The "Rasid Digital Platform" has been meticulously crafted in accordance with the highest international standards, tailored to suit the specific local context of the Emirate of Sharjah, thereby bolstering the financial excellence of the Sharjah government. The activation of this platform is expected to facilitate control over financial operations in compliance with the established laws, preempting any breaches of financial regulations through the use of intelligent and proactive alerts, prompting the implementation of appropriate measures within the system.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Finance Department, stated: "At the Sharjah Finance Department, we are committed to enhancing our leadership in all our specialized smart digital services by leveraging advanced technology. Our goal is to delight customers by achieving digital connectivity and integration with government partners, in collaboration with various government entities in the emirate. Our participation in the 'GITEX Global 2023' exhibition is part of our ongoing efforts to keep pace with technological advancements and modernize our electronic systems. We aim to provide innovative services with a high degree of accuracy and the capability to meet the needs of our customers."

Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi further emphasized, "The exhibition serves as a crucial platform to showcase our ambitious strategy, incorporating innovative digital aspects that are integral to the government's direction in the Emirate of Sharjah. We adhere to all specifications and standards of comprehensive quality, continually enhancing and developing procedures round the clock. Moreover, it provides a significant opportunity to showcase our ideas, projects, programs, and initiatives."

The Journey to the Future

Given the UAE's progressive steps in embracing artificial intelligence across various sectors, a workshop was conducted in collaboration with the Sharjah Cyber Security Centre. The workshop focused on the significance of "Operations Security (OPSEC) in the Information Age," emphasising its role in countering cyber threats and attacks. Simultaneously, a second workshop, supervised by the Certified Creative Thinking Trainer in creativity, Mohamed Ahmed Al Hammadi, delved into the concept of Disruptive Technology and the transformative changes that technological innovations can usher in.

Meanwhile, Engineer Saddam Hussain, Senior Solutions Engineer from Amazon Middle East, discussed the mechanisms of "Pushing the Boundaries of Cloud to the Edge" at the conclusion of the workshops on the first day of the Sharjah Government's participation in "GITEX Global 2023."

SOURCE Sharjah Government Pavillion at GITEX