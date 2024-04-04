United Arab Emirates: Business France, the national agency supporting to the international development of the French economy, announces the second edition of "Vision Golfe," a key annual event fostering trade cooperation between France and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Following the successful inaugural edition, this year's event is scheduled for June 4 and 5, 2024, at the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty in Paris.

Endorsed by the French Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, the first edition attracted over 800 delegates, including 400 key economic players from the six Gulf countries. The event facilitated more than 1000 B2B interactions, laying the groundwork for fruitful collaborations and innovative partnerships.

As Paris' premier business platform for French-Gulf relations, "Vision Golfe 2024" aims to host numerous sessions this year featuring ministers, leaders of international organizations, and distinguished speakers. Discussions will cover strategic topics such as the evolution of trade routes and the Gulf's pivotal role in global commerce today in a region looking towards a future where upgraded infrastructures and transport systems are the cornerstones of tomorrow. Special focus will be on national ambitions for 2030, addressing key sectors like sustainable energy post-COP28, aiming for an energy revolution. Health in the Gulf countries seeks to achieve excellence, while artificial intelligence opens up avenues for collaboration in research, development, and innovation. For French brands, consumer goods present new opportunities, supported by a practical guide for investments in the GCC. Additionally, major sporting events and tourism, adapted to the digital era, aim to redefine the leisure sector with connected experiences, fostering innovative interactions between French and Gulf participants.

Furthermore, the ten panel discussions dedicated to the aforementioned themes will be accompanied by targeted and qualified B2B enabling companies from the GCC countries and France to establish close commercial ties and discover mutually beneficial investment opportunities.

Private and public professionals from the GCC countries are also offered complimentary access to this significant event, highlighting our commitment to a strong and growing partnership.

To be part of the discussions that will shape the future of Franco-Gulf commercial relations, we invite you to register through the following link: Home - Vision Golfe (businessfrance.fr)

