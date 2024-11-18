Hosted by RAK Municipality under the patronage of HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Summit will take place on November 27-28, with Etihad Water & Electricity (EtihadWE) as the lead partner.

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: RAK Energy Summit will take place on November 27–28, 2024, at Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Center in Ras Al Khaimah. It will bring together regional decision-makers and experts to illuminate crucial topics for the energy transition and decarbonisation in the GCC region.

Organised by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality under the patronage of HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the summit, in its second edition, is themed "Create and Contribute to the Sustainable Energy Goals of the Future." The event is supported by Etihad Water & Electricity (EtihadWE) as lead partner, by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Environment Agency- Abu Dhabi, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and 15 local government entities in Ras Al Khaimah.

HE Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, said: “We’re excited to welcome everyone to the second edition of RAK Energy Summit. Building on the momentum of COP28 and against the backdrop of COP29, this summit underscores the urgency of addressing critical energy issues as we advance toward a transformative shift in our energy systems. RAK Energy Summit is one of our key initiatives to support the energy transition dialogue in the region, and our goal is to inspire collaborations among international thought leaders and decision-makers, ensuring that Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE, and the wider region remain at the forefront of global sustainable energy developments.

We are thrilled to present an exceptional lineup of speakers who will discuss progress in energy transition, climate change mitigation, and the private sector's pivotal role in these efforts. The summit will also explore topics such as smart technology and AI, future energy transport, energy storage, and other critical issues shaping our industry.”

HE Engineer Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE said: "As we convene for the second edition of the RAK Energy Summit, Etihad Water and Electricity remains deeply committed to spearheading the energy transition in the UAE and the broader GCC region. Our role as the lead partner for this summit not only reflects our ongoing dedication to sustainable energy but also amplifies our strategic initiatives in achieving significant advancements in decarbonisation and energy efficiency. This year, as we align with the summit's theme of 'Create and Contribute to the Sustainable Energy Goals of the Future,' we are excited to showcase our innovative projects and partnerships that set new standards in the energy and water sectors, including advancements in smart and AI technologies. We look forward to fruitful discussions that drive actionable insights and foster collaborations for a sustainable future."

The two-day event will feature presentations, dynamic panel discussions, fireside chats, and interactive Q&A sessions, covering critical energy sector topics such as policy, strategy, emerging technologies, and real-world applications. A diverse lineup of representatives from both public and private sectors will participate, including Siemens Middle East, EDF Middle East, RAK Transport Authority (RAKTA), Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, RAK Ceramics, Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), International Energy Agency (IEA), GCC Interconnection Authority, EPFL, the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), RAK Petroleum Authority, Al Hamra Real Estate Development, Arup, Thyssenkrupp, Tabreed, among many other high-profile organisations.

To register for the Summit, managed by INOEX Events, visit www.rakenergysummit.com.

About Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Reem

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality was established in 1959 by an Emiri decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and since then works on providing a comfortable environment in which people can live and work. Reem, the Energy Efficiency and Renewables Office at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, coordinates the implementation of the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The Strategy targets 30% energy savings, 20% water savings, and 20% generation from renewable energy sources by 2040.