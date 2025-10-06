The panel event will celebrate shared global values and the evolving role of women in building a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Guests will hear from Rania Moualla, CEO and Founder of ZADK Saudi Culinary Academy and Ghada AlMuhanna Abalkhail, Anthropologist and Cultural Advisor, as they share how they are shaping culture, driving innovation, and creating global impact.

Until October 13, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion is open daily from 09:00 – 21:00, inside the West Gate in the Connecting Lives Zone (C14-01).

Osaka, Japan — The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is hosting the ‘Her Influence Panel: Saudi Women Shaping the Future’, a powerful showcase of the transformation unfolding in the Kingdom, told through the voices of its most influential women.

The Her Influence Panel event will share stories that illustrate the depth and diversity of contributions from Saudi women, both within the Kingdom and on the global stage. Guests will hear firsthand personal reflections, including culture, diplomacy, innovation, and social impact. This dynamic conversation will bring to life the evolving story of Saudi Arabia, where empowered women are shaping culture, advancing innovation, and forging international dialogue. Anchored in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and resonating with the ethos of the Women’s Pavilion, the event celebrates empowerment, cultural expression, and the evolving role of women on the world stage.

‘Her Influence’ embodies the aspirations of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, highlighting the pivotal role of Saudi women in shaping a more innovative and globally connected future, and is comprised of three chapters: a Photography Exhibition, Manga Projections, and a Panel Discussion. Her Influence Panel follows the first two chapters of the series: the Her Influence Photography Exhibition, held in June 2025 at Gallery East and Her Influence: Manga Projections held at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion’s Courtyard.

In collaboration with the Women’s Pavilion, the Her Influence Panel will explore the power of women’s leadership to drive sustainable development and celebrate resilience and leadership, with each speaker offering a unique perspective on building a brighter tomorrow.

Program Overview:

14:00: Doors open

Guests will be welcomed with Saudi coffee, dates, and a live Oud performance by Malak Fully.

14:30 – 15:30: Personal Journey and Panel Discussion – In conversation with Saudi Trailblazers: Women Shaping the Future

Hear from three Saudi women contributing to the Kingdom’s transformation under Vision 2030 through bold leadership and ambition. From entrepreneurship and education to media and storytelling, this panel highlights how Saudi women are breaking barriers, inspiring the next generation, and paving the way towards Expo 2030 Riyadh.

Rania Moualla, CEO and Founder of ZADK Saudi Culinary Academy

Ghada AlMuhanna Abalkhail, Anthropologist and Cultural Advisor

Weam Al Dakheel, Journalist and TV Presenter (Moderator)

15:30 – 16:00: Q&A session

Guests will have the opportunity to engage directly with the panelists.

16:00 – 17:00: Reception

Guests are invited to stay for a casual reception with light snacks and refreshments. This will offer guests the chance to speak directly with the panelists, share reflections with fellow audience members, and build meaningful connections. Accompanied by a warm atmosphere and light background music, the reception extends the impact of the panel by turning dialogue into a personal exchange.

Until October 13, visitors to the Saudi Arabia Pavilion can experience a wide range of Saudi culture, heritage, and art through various programs. These include Ahlan Wa Sahlan, We Are Saudi Arabia, The Botanist Augmented Reality experience, and musical and artistic performances at the Cultural Studios. In addition, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion offers an exciting visitor journey across immersive rooms and galleries, from The Evolving Cities, Sustainable Seas, Unlimited Human Potential, and The Pinnacle of Innovation, where every visitor can see up close the Kingdom’s global impact. The full program of events for the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is available on the official website: https://ksaexpo2025.sa/.

