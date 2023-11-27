Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As the hospitality industry geared up for this momentous occasion, Saudi HORECA announced its triumphant return for the 12th consecutive year. The renowned hospitality event commences on November 27, 2023, at the esteemed Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, promising a dynamic convergence of industry innovation and expertise.

With the support of the esteemed Culinary Art Commission, Saudi HORECA co-locates with the globally notorious Salon du Chocolat et de la Patisserie, a world-famous chocolate showcase that originated in Paris and now graces more than 17 cities worldwide, including New York, Tokyo, and Dubai.

Mr. Hicham Al Rabbah, Board Member of the organizing company SEMARK Group, and Mrs. Joumana Damous Salameh, CEO of Hospitality Services, the co-organizing company, both took the stage to present welcoming speeches at the opening ceremony.

During the announcing event, the jury of the Top Chef program – including Chef Maroun Chedid, restaurateur, and media personality; Chef Robert Chinn, television presenter, restaurateur, and renowned cookbook author; and Chef Mona Mosly, the first Saudi woman to be recognized as a culinary pioneer and judge on The Taste reality cooking show – were honored in the presence of Mr. Bassel Al-Radi, Mr. Saoud Al-Rajhi, Mr. Nayef Al-Rajhi, Eng. Hicham Al-Rabbah, Mr. Mohammed Al Ithnayn, and a group of hospitality professionals and several ambassadors.

“We are gathered here together to celebrate the profound impact of three chefs who have reimagined and continue to shape the culinary scene in the whole Middle East. As judges on the renowned Top Chef TV show, they have not only elevated the profession but have also inspired aspiring chefs to chase their dreams.” Commented Mrs. Salameh.

Spanning 30,000 square meters, HORECA Riyadh and Salon du Chocolat et de la Patisserie are set to showcase innovative products, the latest technologies, and services from 420 local, regional, and international companies. Indeed, more than 50,000 trade professionals are expected to visit the two shows during the 3 days event, where they will have the opportunity to network, discover new opportunities and plan the future of their companies with prominent business owners and industry leaders.

Saudi Horeca and Salon du Chocolat et de la Patisserie will also feature exciting competitions, including the Hospitality Salon Culinaire, the Saudi Barista Competition and the Mocktail Zero Competition as well as the Chocolate Fashion Show, Choco Demo, Pastry Show, Cake Competitions and Salon du Chocolat Junior. The jury will comprise more than 60 chefs and experts, many of whom are attending from abroad.

Beside the competitions, Saudi HORECA will bring together more than 20 keynote speakers for a series of talks to tackle industry-related topics. Panel discussions will be held with hoteliers, food experts and tech firms, among others.

For more information and updates about Saudi HORECA Riyadh, please visit saudihoreca.com.

About Horeca

Established almost 30 years ago HORECA, the renowned annual business meeting place, brings together an impressive array of distinguished brands, experts and international personalities from the vibrant worlds of hospitality and foodservice. Over recent years, HORECA has cemented its strong presence in the GCC, particularly within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Besides Riyadh, HORECA also takes place annually in Jeddah, as well as in Beirut, Kuwait, Amman and Muscat.

Event Details: Saudi HORECA Riyadh, November 27 - 29, Riyadh International Exhibition and Convention Center.