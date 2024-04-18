Last chance to purchase tickets to the most anticipated global event shaping the future of retail. Tickets available at www.theretailsummit.com

DUBAI, UAE; The fourth edition of The Retail Summit (TRS) 2024 is thrilled to announce the return of the prestigious Icon Award, an annual tradition honouring the remarkable contributions of individuals who have left a lasting mark on the world of retail. This year, TRS will proudly present the Icon Award to Ozwald Boateng OBE, Founder and CEO of Ozwald Boateng, recognising his extraordinary contributions to menswear fashion and the retail industry at large.

With a career spanning over three decades, Boateng has revolutionised menswear fashion with his unique design aesthetic, seamlessly blending Savile Row tradition with international flair, intricate detail, and unmatched artistry. His impact transcends borders and resonates throughout the fashion industry worldwide.

In honour of Boateng's remarkable achievements, TRS will host an exclusive Icon Dinner on April 22nd. This invite-only event will take place at the award-winning rooftop restaurant CouCou at The View, the Palm, where Boateng will be honoured with the prestigious 2024 Icon Award. Additionally, Boateng is set to take to the stage on the first day of the Summit, offering valuable insights and perspectives drawn from his groundbreaking career.

TRS is also proud to announce the line-up of empowering speakers for the 2024 Women in Retail Reception, a highlight of the Summit taking place on April 23rd at 6pm at the Gastronomy Terrace, Atlantis, The Royal.

This year's panel features three inspirational female leaders, including Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group; Karen Millen OBE, Founder of Karen Millen and Melissa Odabash MBE, Founder and Creative Director at Melissa Odabash. Together, they will delve into the crucial topic of ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – Inspiring the Next Generation of Retail Talent’ offering profound insights on not only fostering diversity but also on crafting a resilient brand and maintaining a competitive edge in the ever-evolving retail industry.

The Women in Retail Reception promises to be an evening of inspiration and empowerment, providing attendees with valuable insights into the ever-evolving retail landscape and celebrating the achievements of women in the industry. This event is open to all TRS ticket holders, providing an inclusive platform for networking and celebration.

Speaking on the return of the Icon Award and Women in Retail Reception, Gary Thatcher, CEO and Co-Founder of The Retail Summit, said: “Celebrating Ozwald Boateng's achievements is a milestone moment for us, here at The Retail Summit. His impact on menswear fashion and retail is commendable. Like past honouree Tommy Hilfiger, Boateng exemplifies the pioneering innovation driving our industry forward. And, through networking-specific events like the Icon Dinner and Women in Retail Reception, we will aim to foster collaboration and inspire like-minded leaders at the Summit. We're committed to providing these invaluable opportunities for growth in the retail community."

Attendees of The Retail Summit 2024, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and in partnership with Dubai Chambers, can anticipate two days of immersive content, learn first-hand from 90+ global industry speakers across more than 35 curated interactive sessions, involve in unparalleled networking opportunities and gain exclusive access to the Sky Party at Cloud 22 located at Atlantis, The Royal. Additionally, the Summit's networking app will facilitate meaningful connections and interactions among attendees.

This year’s Summit anticipates the participation of 800+ senior retail professionals, making it the most anticipated of its annual events. Guests are invited to secure their spots now as this is the last chance to purchase tickets. For more information and to register, visit www.theretailsummit.com.

For more information or media enquiries please contact:

Plus 1 Communications | yara@plus1comms.com

Listings information:

Event: The Retail Summit 2024

Dates: 23rd & 24th April 2024

Location: Atlantis, The Palm

Website: www.theretailsummit.com

Prices: Retailer: £1195 - Includes full access to two days of content, all advertised sessions, networking sessions and networking receptions.

Non-Retailer: £3495 - Includes full access to two days of content, all advertised sessions, networking sessions and networking receptions.

About The Retail Summit

Founded in 2018 by Gary Thatcher and Marc Howard, The Retail Summit is a global, content-led event for C-level executives from across the retail industry to come together to learn, connect and debate. The event is the annual global platform where industry icons share expert knowledge and insights through a cutting-edge agenda. In a world of seismic change and innovation, there has never been a more critical time to meet face-to-face to debate and share future disruptions, advancements and innovations. The Retail Summit 2024 will take place at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, on the 23rd and 24th of April.