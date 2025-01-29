Retail titans, including John Hadden, Mona Kattan, and Her Highness Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud, were part of inspiring sessions

Dubai, UAE & Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The inaugural Retail Summit (TRS) Saudi, held on January 27th and 28th at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), concluded with extraordinary success, affirming Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for retail innovation. The event brought together over 400 participants, including CEO of Saudi Tourism Authority, Fahd Hamidaddin, and 64 global retail leaders—85% of whom are CEOs—to engage in thought-provoking discussions about the Kingdom's evolving retail landscape under the ambitious Vision 2030.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s transformation into an economic powerhouse, driven by the visionary leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Vision 2030 lays the foundation for a thriving economy, a vibrant society, and an ambitious nation. With retail at the heart of this transformation, Saudi Arabia is emerging as one of the most dynamic markets in the world.

The Retail Summit Saudi played a pivotal role in supporting these goals by providing a platform for collaboration, inspiration, and the exchange of innovative ideas. Over two days, 31 sessions across 10 retail sectors—including luxury, health & beauty, apparel, e-commerce and more—offered attendees 12 hours of actionable insights delivered by global leaders on 18 key topics. These included the future of luxury retail, digital-first strategies, attracting and retaining top talent, Saudi Arabia’s growing retail landscape, and e-commerce strategies for a booming market. Additional critical discussions explored artificial intelligence, sustainability, digital integration, and the convergence of retail, hospitality, and entertainment, alongside ESG goals, omnichannel experiences, next-gen consumers, and expansion into new markets.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of Saudi Tourism Authority welcomed the audience saying, “We believe the retail sector in Saudi will follow in the footsteps of tourism as the fastest growing destination in the world. The time is now for retailers to re-evaluate their presence in this market where in store spend is in excess of 1.2T SAR annually. Saudi has the talent, infrastructure, incentives, spending power and growth opportunities that make it ripe to be the most exciting new global fashion hub. We are bullish about doing things that have never been done before and retail is no exception. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the global retail industry to define what the future looks like, how we embrace technology and support up and coming talent all while reimaging the customer experience.”

Key discussions aligned with Vision 2030, highlighting societal transformation, economic diversification, and workforce inclusion. The opening panel, ‘Vision 2030: Redefining Saudi Arabia’s Future Society, Workforce, and Retail Sector’, featured insights from John Hadden, CEO at Alshaya Group, emphasising the Kingdom’s growth potential and the increasing role of women in retail. Women now account for 40% of retail spending, with workforce participation having risen by 35% since 2016.

Luxury and innovation were central themes throughout the summit. Sessions such as ‘Luxury Brands on the Fast Track: Staying Ahead in Style’ explored strategies for connecting with Saudi Arabia’s affluent consumers while maintaining sustainability and exclusivity. Renowned speakers including Antony Lindsay, CEO at Fabergé and Carlo D’Amario, CEO and Co-founder at Vivienne Westwood shared actionable insights on blending tradition with modernity to resonate with today’s discerning clientele.

Her Highness Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud, Founder of Culture House, led an inspiring fireside chat, ‘Championing Fresh Saudi Fashion Brands’, spotlighting the rising stars of Saudi Arabia's fashion scene. She explored how local designers are blending traditional influences with contemporary styles to create compelling global narratives, while also navigating the challenges of scaling in a dynamic market. Meanwhile, Mona Kattan, Founder of Kayali Fragrances & Co-Founder of HB Investments, led the session ‘Knowing Your Customers and Your Brand: E-Commerce Insights from a Beauty Innovator’, offering strategies for leveraging social media to foster authentic connections and creating memorable online shopping experiences.

Gary Thatcher, CEO and Co-Founder of The Retail Summit Saudi, said: “Saudi Arabia’s transformation under Vision 2030 is nothing short of inspiring. As the first Retail Summit in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia we are privileged to support this evolution by fostering dialogue, collaboration, and innovation among global retail leaders. The energy and ambition displayed here will undoubtedly shape the future of retail in the region.”

With Saudi Arabia’s retail market projected to reach $150 billion by 2030, alongside the rapidly growing luxury sector at a CAGR of 10.7% to 2029, the Kingdom offers extraordinary opportunities for brands looking to establish or expand their presence. The summit highlighted the importance of partnerships, cultural understanding, and innovation in unlocking these opportunities.

Speakers included John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group; Faysal AlMalki, CEO of AlMalki Group; Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council; Patrick Chalhoub, Executive Chairman of Chalhoub Group; Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss; Mona Kattan, Founder of Kayali Fragrances & Co-Founder of HB Investments; and many others. Notable brands such as Fabergé, Christofle, and WHP Global were also represented.

