DUBAI, UAE; The Retail Summit (TRS), the leading global event shaping the future of retail, announces its expansion into Saudi Arabia with its inaugural event set to take place on January 27th and 28th, 2025 in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh. Building on the success of four UAE events, this new edition will bring together global retail leaders to offer invaluable insights into the future and dynamics of the retail industry in Saudi Arabia and the region.

As Saudi Arabia transforms itself into a global retail powerhouse, with the market projected to reach $116 billion by 2026 and 5% growth annually over the next five years, the retail sector is experiencing unprecedented growth and innovation. Driven by Vision 2030, economic diversification and a digitally adept, ambitious population, The Retail Summit will make its Saudi debut in Riyadh, the epicentre of this retail revolution. The event will bring together over 60 global retail experts from five continents to explore the vast growth and investment opportunities in the flourishing region, forge lasting partnerships, and shape the future agenda of the retail industry.

The inaugural edition of The Retail Summit will feature over 60 visionary speakers, with 85% being CEOs, representing various major retail sectors including fashion, department stores, luxury goods, beauty and cosmetics, and sporting goods. Notable speakers include John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group; Faysal AlMalki, CEO of AlMalki Holding; Saud Alsulaiman, CEO of Alsulaiman Group; Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council; Patrick Chalhoub, Group President of Chalhoub Group; Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss; Mona Kattan, Founder of Kayali Fragrances & Co-Founder of HB Investments; Fahed Ghanim, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle; Alexander Lacik, CEO of Pandora; Sergio Azzolari Montoldi, CEO of Roberto Cavalli; Jacques-Antoine Granjon, CEO of Veepee; Max Bittner, CEO of Vestiaire Collective; and Yasser Taher, CEO of Magrabi, among other leading figures in the retail industry.

The two-day event will cover a range of topics through in-depth discussions, keynote panels, and workshops. Key topics include Vision 2030 and Societal Transformation in Saudi Arabia, Digitalisation, AI, Ecommerce, and Digital Integration, as well as Sustainability, focusing on how ESG goals and workforce inclusion can be made profitable. Additional discussions will cover Retail Operations including Logistics, Supply Chain, and Brick & Mortar. Panels and fireside sessions will explore Omnichannel Development, Personalisation, the Customer Journey, and Retail vs. Entertainment dynamics to win customer’s attention. The event will also delve into International Retail Trends, Regional Variations and Market Expansion and Luxury Retail with a focus on High-Net-Worth Individuals and the Opportunities in this sector.

Commenting on the launch of the first TRS Saudi, Gary Thatcher, CEO and Co-Founder of The Retail Summit, said: “We are very proud to announce the upcoming launch of the first edition of The Retail Summit in Saudi Arabia. Following the success and impact of our UAE summits, this expansion is both strategic and timely, given the Kingdom's exponential growth. We look forward to creating this platform and bringing together global leaders and top brands to Riyadh in January 2025. TRS Saudi will provide a forum to discuss and explore new opportunities aligned with Vision 2030, drive innovation in the retail sector, and share insights to shape the future of retail.”

TRS Saudi will feature notable brands and speakers including Coty, eyewa, L’azurde, WHP Global, Christofle, American Golf, Fabergé, Rubaiyat Group, Mary Katrantzou, Fred Perry, Eleventy, DeBeers Jewellers, and Bang & Olufsen, among others. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions and experiences through tailored sessions, networking opportunities, and focused discussions.

This year, Mastercard will take centre stage as The Retail Summit’s official Silver Partner, recognised globally as a leader in payment technology.

Listings information:

Event: The Retail Summit Saudi, 2025

Dates: 27th & 28th January 2025

Location: King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD)

Website: https://hubs.ly/Q02QVrGc0

About The Retail Summit

Founded in 2018 by Gary Thatcher and Marc Howard, The Retail Summit is a global, content-led event for C-level executives from across the retail industry to come together to learn, connect and debate. The event is the annual global platform where industry icons share expert knowledge and insights through a cutting-edge agenda. In a world of seismic change and innovation, there has never been a more critical time to meet face-to-face to debate and share future disruptions, advancements and innovations. The first Retail Summit in Saudi Arabia (TRS 2025) will take place at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), on the 27th and 28th of January, 2025.