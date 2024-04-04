Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: SAMACO, the exclusive agent for Porsche cars in the Kingdom, has announced the much-anticipated return of the "Porsche World Road Show Event." This event is fully equipped to offer a distinctive experience for Porsche fans and customers, featuring a comprehensive driving experience with all Porsche models.

The previous Porsche World Road Show Event in Saudi Arabia took place in 2018 at the Nofa Resort in Riyadh and The Track Jeddah, providing exceptional and comprehensive driving experiences for Porsche enthusiasts. The event was scheduled to be from March 21-24, 2024, in Riyadh and from April 2-5, 2024, in Jeddah, expected to surpass expectations and offer enthusiasts the opportunity to experience Porsche models up close.

Participants at the event in Saudi Arabia enjoyed exciting activities, including driving various Porsche models in activities like car control, road maneuvering, controlled tours on and off-road, and exploration of electric mobility. These activities allowed participants to experience the advanced technologies and dynamic performance that define Porsche models.

Mr. Rashad Embaby, General Manager of Porsche Saudi Arabia, expressed his pleasure at hosting the "Porsche World Road Show Event" for the second time in the Kingdom, emphasizing the unique experience that is offered across various Porsche models and its inspirational value.

The event attracted over 800 attendees in Riyadh and Jeddah over eight days, providing a broad opportunity to engage Porsche enthusiasts and those interested in its technology and dynamic performance. The selected event locations adhere strictly to Porsche's safety standards.

