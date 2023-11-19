Conference organized by the Philosophy House in Fujairah to coincide with the World Philosophy Day.

Ahmed Al Samahi: Philosophy’s approach to the living world deals with human existence in its various realistic definitions, and to answer questions related to human life.

Under the theme “Philosophy and the Living World”

Fujairah: The third edition of the Fujairah International Philosophy Conference, organized by the Philosophy House in Fujairah was held under the patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah. The conference was held to mark the World Philosophy Day and will continue from November 19-20, 2023.

At the conference, several papers will be presented by a number of Arab and international philosophers on the theme of “Philosophy and the Living World” in its many aspects.

Mr. Ahmed Al Samahi, Director of the Philosophy House, said philosophy’s approach to the living world deals with human existence in its realistic aspects, and to answer questions related to human life and destiny on this earth.

The conference provides participating philosophers from various countries and multiple civilizations the opportunity for philosophical dialogue about the common problems of all humanity.

After the opening speeches by Dr. Ahmad Al Barqawi, Dean of the Philosophy House, and Dr. Luca Maria Scarantino, President of the International Federation of Philosophical Societies, the conference will be held as per below:

Day 1:

Session 1: Dr. Ahmad Al Barqawi, entitled “Man as a Problem in Reality.”

Session 2: Dr. Najwa Al Hosani, entitled “What is Happiness?”

Session 3: Professor Nader El Bizri, entitled “From Human Intelligence to Artificial Intelligence”

Session 4: Dr. Ibrahim Bou Rshashan, entitled “Is there contemporary significance for Medieval Arabic philosophy?”

Day 2:

Session 1: Dr. Magdi Hafez, entitled “Contemporary Man and the Struggle of Values”

Session 2: Dr. Ali Al Kaabi, entitled “The Importance of Teaching Philosophy”

Session 3: Dr. Hassan Hammad, entitled “Art and Tolerance”

Session 4: Dr. Jacob Rendtorff, entitled “Is our planet in Danger? What Is the Way to Save It?”

Session 5: Dr. El Mahdi Moustakim, entitled “The Ethics of Coexistence”

The conference will conclude with a final statement and recommendations.