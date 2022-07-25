In the 2021 ESG Global Survey, 45% of institutional investors say their ESG capabilities are deeply embedded throughout their organisation.

Underlining the need for corporate governance, 86% of large companies believe that increased regulation would help strengthen and accelerate the implementation of their own ESG strategies.

Sharjah: The Pearl Initiative, a business-led non-profit organisation focused on promoting corporate accountability in the Gulf region's private sector, recently held a Business Pledge session on Business Sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) at the Hult International Business School in Dubai. Delivering the session alongside corporate partner, Tamer Group, a family-run Saudi healthcare and wellness company, the Pearl Initiative engaged with more than 40 post-graduate MIB and MBA students to highlight the importance of corporate governance as a key driver of competitiveness, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.

Delivered by Wasif Syed Muhammad, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Tamer Group, the session focused on raising awareness among students on the importance of incorporating ESG practices into business strategy and operations, to ensure sustainable and responsible growth for companies in the Gulf region. Praising the students’ enthusiasm, Wasif said, "It was great to share practical insights with students on how we, as businesses, can incorporate ESG into our business strategy to promote more sustainable and responsible growth. The global commitment to ESG has gained significant traction over the past two years, with 45% of institutional investors opting to invest in organisations with deeply embedded ESG capabilities. In addition, strong corporate governance provides the robust base to build a business agenda that integrates, supports and delivers such strategies for business growth and drives collective global action."

Following the interactive discussion, the MBA students commented, "The session on ESG and corporate governance as a key pillar in that framework was very informative. It was also interesting to correlate the level of business success with solid governance measures put in place by various companies. I look forward to participating in future Business Pledge sessions to learn more about the other pillars of corporate governance."

During the Pearl Initiative’s Business Pledge sessions, prominent companies in the Gulf region pledge to continue working responsibly and ethically, following the principles of accountability and transparency in their business practices and behaviour.

The Pearl Initiative launched the Business Pledge programme in 2017 during the Regional Forum for Sustainability in Action, held in partnership with the United Nations Global Compact. The programme highlights the key role of the private sector in promoting responsible and sustainable growth in the Gulf through good corporate governance. With 86% of large companies stating that more regulation would help them strengthen and accelerate the implementation of ESG strategies within their organisations, the Pearl Initiative calls for business leaders to renew their commitment to adhere to ethical principles in interacting with society.

Universities or companies wishing to participate in upcoming Business Pledge sessions can contact the Pearl Initiative for further information.

