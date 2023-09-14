Arab and foreign delegations from 10 countries visit the “Techno Seeds” pavilion at the Sahara Exhibition

Eng. Mahmoud Hamouda: We are keen to be present at international exhibitions to introduce our products and conclude contracts

A plan to expand export markets in parallel with the political leadership’s efforts to increase Egyptian exports to $100 billion

We are present in 5 export markets and adopt a strategy to penetrate the European market

Mr. El Quseir, Minister of Agriculture, inspected the Techno Seeds Company’s pavilion for seed technology and agricultural development, at the Sahara International Exhibition, whose thirty-fifth session was launched from September 10 to 12, at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, with the participation of more than 200 local and international companies.



Engineer Mahmoud Hamouda, CEO of Techno Seeds for Seed Technology and Agricultural Development, stated that the company is keen to be present in all events and exhibitions related to the agricultural investment sector, as part of its plan to enhance its presence in the local and foreign markets, especially since these exhibitions are an ideal platform for displaying the company’s products, meeting clients and concluding contracts.



He pointed out that the company's pavilion at the Sahara International Exhibition received delegations from 10 countries that included Arab and foreign businessmen and investors, together with agents from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Syria, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Botswana, India, China, and Turkey.



Hamouda added that Techno Seeds has succeeded in recent years in establishing itself as one of the most important leading companies in the field of seed and seed development technology, armed with a large number of experiences and qualified human cadres in meeting the needs of the local agricultural sector as well as exporting abroad.



He stressed that his company has penetrated, during the last four years, a number of important markets, including Algeria, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, and Turkey, and aims to penetrate major markets such as European markets through cooperation with a Dutch partner, as work is currently underway to finalize the procedures for accrediting and registering Egyptian red corn to begin entering European markets under the trademark. Techno Seeds.”

He continued his speech by saying: “Techno Seeds’ endeavor to be present in global export markets comes in parallel with the Egyptian state’s efforts to achieve President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s plan to increase Egyptian exports to 100 billion dollars annually.”



He pointed out that the government clearly supports the Egyptian agricultural sector during the current stage through a number of initiatives and incentives, such as financing initiatives with an interest rate of 5%, which had the greatest impact on many small companies operating in the sector, as they enabled them to work, develop and produce in a way that is ultimately in the interest of the economy and the national as a whole.



Hamouda praised the Ministry of Agriculture’s plan to support farmers and agricultural development companies, most notably the major role of the Agricultural Bank of Egypt and the facilities provided to the sector that would support the vision of the political leadership in implementing agricultural projects and land reclamation to achieve self-sufficiency.



He added that "Techno Seeds" is constantly looking to innovate solutions to help develop the Egyptian agricultural sector, explaining that his company's corn products, for example, are the most productive and highest quality during the current stage, as the productivity of one acre records about 35 ardabs, compared to the current average production, which ranges Between 25 to 30 ardab.

It is worth noting that the International Agricultural Exhibition “Sahara” launched its activities this year with the participation of the ambassadors of India and Australia and delegations from more than 22 countries, and with the participation of major international and local companies working in the agricultural investment sector from several countries, most notably France, England, China, India, Canada, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.