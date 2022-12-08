Sharjah: The Jewels of Emirates exhibition kicked off Thursday in the city of Khorfakkan. The event is organized by the Expo Khorfakkan for the first time with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and under the supervision of Expo Centre Sharjah(ECS). A host of eminent Emirati companies and designers shine brightly at the show along with the most reputed local brands specialized in gold, silver, diamonds and precious stones.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by HE Shatha Alai Al Naqbi, Member of the Federal National Council, HE Abdullah Ibrahim Mousa, Member of the Sharjah Consultative Council, HE Mohammad Al Shehhi and HE Dr. Sultan Mohammad Hussain Al Mulla, Members of SCCI Board of Directors, HE Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, HE Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Expo Khorfakkan, and Sultan Shattaf, Director of the ECS's Sales and Marketing Department. The officials toured the exhibition sections where they had a closer look at the diverse showcasing by participants of the latest products and fashion trends of gold and jewellery.

The first day of the event saw a remarkable turnout. The visitors had the chance to see the Emirati exhibitors' creative works that ranged between ornaments and jewellery with traditional designs made of diamonds, gold, pearls and many other precious metals and gems.

Mohammed Al Shehhi pointed out that the Emirate of Sharjah has entered a new phase in the exhibition industry, bolstering its leading position globally, which is reflected in the remarkable growth of the events taking place in Sharjah, including some major local, regional and international exhibitions that belong to various specializations of economical, commercial, and cultural nature. He stressed that the organization of the Jewels of Emirates exhibition is part of the SCCI's keenness to boost the gold and jewellery industry in the Emirate of Sharjah, which is deemed as a major hub of the regional jewellery trade that is reflected in the growing number of companies specialized in the manufacture and trade of gold registered with the SCCI, which now has 425 registered companies working in gold.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa said, “We are pleased to transfer the pioneering achievements and successes of the gold and jewellery exhibitions organized by Expo Centre Sharjah to Khorfakkan, as part of the ECS's strategy aimed at beefing up the momentum of the exhibition sector in the eastern region and providing it with quality, specialized events capable of making an added value to the economy of the eastern region of the Emirate of Sharjah and a strong contribution to supporting the trade and tourism sectors“. He pointed out that the Jewels of Emirates exhibition, in addition to providing the opportunity for its visitors to have all that is unique and new in the world of jewellery, is a key addition to the efforts of Expo Centre Sharjah towards promoting the gold and jewellery industry in the UAE.

Khalil Al Mansouri highlighted the fact that the Jewels of Emirates exhibition forms a distinctive shopping platform for the public, especially as it provides many exclusive offers and discounts by the exhibitors on the latest collections of luxury jewellery, unique watches, precious stones, and gold and diamond handicrafts. He underscored the importance of the exhibition in sponsoring and encouraging young Emirati talents and entrepreneurs working in the gold and jewellery sector.

The exhibition, which runs until December 11, glitters with the luster of diamonds, pearls, and other gemstones, as well as the latest trends of modern and heritage gold and jewellery. Receiving visitors daily from 3pm until 10pm, the exhibition also includes a special pavilion for perfumes and scents that accommodates renowned companies and stores specialized in perfumes, incense and oud.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mustafa Taha

Misbar Communications

mustafa@misbar-me.com

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Mahmoud Soliman

Misbar Communications

mahmoud.soliman@misbar-me.com