Dubai: The World Police Summit Awards is accepting nominations for its 4th edition’s categories for two new additional categories: Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Policing and Innovation Award for Startups. This increases the total number of award categories to 12, celebrating excellence in areas such as, Excellence in Criminal Investigation Award - Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award - People of Determination Excellence Award - Best Police Application Award - Best Innovative Idea in Security & Law Enforcement Award - Excellence in Customer Service in Policing Award - Excellence in Road Safety Award - Excellence in Forensic Science Award - Good Samaritan Award - Best Artificial Intelligence Implementation in Policing Award - Startups Innovation Award and Inspiring Female Officer Award which is dedicated to women in policing.

About the World Police Summit

The World Police Summit Awards Ceremony is one of the highlights of the World Police Summit, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 13 to 15, 2025, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. This prestigious event will bring together law enforcement personnel, experts, academics, and government representatives to discuss the challenges facing law enforcement authorities worldwide.

The World Police Summit, held annually in Dubai, is a leading global platform that convenes law enforcement professionals, government officials, security experts, and technology innovators from around the world. The summit facilitates high-level discussions on the most pressing challenges in modern policing, including advancements in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cross-border law enforcement. Through a variety of workshops, exhibitions, and networking opportunities, the event fosters global collaboration and explores ways to develop future solutions that enhance global security. Supported by major international agencies, the summit serves as a catalyst for innovation, knowledge exchange, and unifying the efforts of law enforcement agencies across borders.

Recognizing Awards Achievements

The awards aim to highlight the accomplishments of personnel in law enforcement agencies and bodies worldwide, honoring experts, specialists, police leaders, and all personnel in specialized fields dedicated to safeguarding communities while upholding the highest global standards despite challenges. The awards also recognize organizations that provide innovative, intelligent solutions to enhance the future of law enforcement and emphasize the critical role of technology in policing, particularly in international cooperation and tackling transnational crime.

Increase in Award Nominations to 55%

The World Police Summit Awards has commenced accepting nominations from law enforcement personnel globally. Eligible professionals can now submit their applications following the specific criteria outlined on the award’s official website. The 2025 prestigious global awards have seen a 55% increase in submitted nominations, compared to the previous edition. Law enforcement personnel worldwide are eligible to apply before March 31, 2025, following specific criteria published on the official award website.



The award jury comprises leading global academics specializing in policing and law enforcement sciences. Nominees go through multiple stages before reaching the final round, where only three candidates per category advance. One winner is selected for each category.

In the 2024 edition, which featured 10 award categories, winners included law enforcement agencies and individuals from Brazil, Italy, Spain, Canada, India, Qatar, Pakistan, and the UAE.

Expansion of Award Categories from 10 to 12 in 2025

Commenting on the launch of the fourth edition of the World Police Summit Awards, Captain Marwan Abdullah Al Mulla, Head of Strategic Thought Section and the Head of the World Police Summit Awards, stated: “The World Police Summit Awards provide a significant opportunity to recognize and honor the achievements of law enforcement professionals. We are pleased to introduce two new categories this year to recognize the best use of artificial intelligence in policing and innovation in startups. These additions reflect our commitment to promoting innovation and AI applications, which play a crucial role in assisting law enforcement officers in their duties, both domestically and internationally. He added: “The awards have successfully highlighted the summit’s ongoing dedication to supporting innovation and technological progress in policing to build safer communities worldwide.”

