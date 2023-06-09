DUBAI, UAE - The Wealth Today, in conjunction with the Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA), successfully co-hosted the highly anticipated Forensic & Restructuring Summit 2023 in Dubai this week. The gathering witnessed regulators, MENA’s leading funds, top-tier law firms, auditors, and other essential stakeholders sharing insightful discussions about emerging trends in crypto crime, law enforcement, cross-border investigations, and corporate restructuring across the wider MENA region.

The summit served as an interactive platform for devising effective restructuring strategies for large corporates and family businesses, given the current market conditions. It also addressed the efficient management of non-performing asset (NPA) portfolios of MENA’s banks, with a focus on driving financial restructuring, business turnarounds in highly leveraged markets, and fostering the development of a mature NPL sales market in the MENA region.

Prominent figures from Deloitte, DFSA, Al Tamimi & Co., First Abu Dhabi Bank, and OCBC Bank led insightful discussions on the emerging trends in white-collar crime and sanctions, with a particular focus on the complexity of global sanctions, especially those on Russia, in the context of a global business ecosystem.

The rise of crypto crimes and their regulatory challenges in the mainstream realm also took center stage, emphasizing the need for a balance between consumer protection, regulatory regimes, and fostering innovation for crypto market growth.

Key discussions were held around law enforcement trends and best practices in asset recovery, the challenges, and opportunities in MENA’s region. Preparing corporations and banks for the volatile market conditions ahead was a pivotal part of these conversations.

The Summit, attended by a diverse set of stakeholders, was supported by Silver sponsor Capitex and Public Affairs partner Jensen Matthews PR. The event offered networking breaks and comprehensive discussions about government, risk, and compliance relative to the financial services industry.

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, events such as the Forensic & Restructuring Summit are instrumental in addressing these developments, highlighting recent shifts in the crypto ecosystem, and tackling the challenges of regulatory compliance within the industry.

