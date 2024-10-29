Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Foodies are in for a treat this Festival of Lights as Dubai’s leading restaurants pull out all the stops for a feast of traditional Diwali flavours until 7 November 2024. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this is the perfect time for friends and families to come together to savour the flavours of the season with authentic dishes, must-try recipes, and delectable delicacies.

Bringing Dubai’s vibrant food scene into the spotlight, specially curated Diwali dining experiences bring the best opportunity for food enthusiasts to discover exceptional gastronomy at an exceptional selection of family-friendly hotspots and cosy local favourites, as well as fine dining eateries and highly acclaimed restaurants. There’s something to cater to every taste this season, with hundreds of Indian restaurants to choose from citywide.

talabat UAE will welcome the Festival of Lights with a wide range of offers, festive feasts, sweet treats, and thoughtful gifts. talabat mart is helping make Diwali celebrations extra special with a curated collection of Indian delights and grocery essentials until 2 November. A variety of speciality stores will also spotlight festive sweets on talabat, providing the perfect gifts during the festive season. Those celebrating at home can enjoy the rich flavours of Diwali with exclusive discounts on the finest Indian restaurants in Dubai from 28 October to 7 November.

For those seeking delicious food and royal Indian ambience this Diwali, Punjab Grill - a Michelin-Guide Select restaurant - will serve a delectable feast of rich and authentic flavours this season. An extraordinary festive menu featuring an artful combination of tradition and innovation promises to dazzle foodies until 7 November.

iZ at Grand Hyatt Dubai will bring the magic of India’s Festival of Lights to life with an exclusive three-course set menu from 31 October to 2 November. The glow of a thousand candles, the vibrancy of coloured Rangoli, and the fragrance of marigolds will greet every guest as they embark on an unforgettable culinary journey to savour classic delights of the season. Diners can indulge in this special set menu and a dedicated chaat counter for only AED 199 per person.

Chutney’s Restaurant at Movenpick Hotel & Apartments, Bur Dubai, will bring a vibrant Diwali celebration to the city this season. Traditional festivities, delicious food, and exciting competitions await everyone from 31 October to 3 November. Foodies can start their celebration with the Chef’s special amuse-bouche, followed by a delightful Diwali set menu available for both lunch and dinner. On Diwali day, guests will be invited to dress in their finest traditional attire and participate in a creative Rangoli design competition for a chance to win special prizes. Plus, lucky diners will stand the chance to win an exciting Diwali raffle, while little ones will be able to enjoy fun-filled activities at the restaurant’s Little Birds Kids Club. As the evenings unfold, live entertainment will add the perfect musical touch to an unforgettable dining experience.

The vibrant flavours of Punjab will take centre-stage at Dhaba Lane this Diwali, with an exclusive 5-course set menu available from 31 October to 10 November for just AED 69 per person. Whether celebrating with family or enjoying a festive outing with friends, this carefully curated menu will make Diwali a truly special experience for everyone.

Many more restaurants across the city are showcasing the best of Indian flavours this Festival of Lights, including Asha's, Kamat, Bombay Brasserie, Kinara, and several others.

