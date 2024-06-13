Dubai, UAE 13 June 2024– The Emirati Human Resources Development Council felicitated the Emiratis who won Nafis Awards 2nd edition from the Emirate of Dubai at a ceremony held to celebrate the exceptional achievements of Emirati professionals in the private sector. The prestigious event honored distinguished individuals and companies who have significantly contributed to the advancement of Emirati talent and the nation’s economic growth.

The ceremony was graced by His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, and His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the Council and Director-General of the Human Resources Department in Dubai. Also in attendance was Nasreen Aljanahi, Excellence Manager and General Coordinator for the Nafis Award. Their presence underscored the importance of Emiratis in the private sector and highlighted their invaluable contributions to the nation’s economy.

Abdulaziz Alfalahi, the Emiratisation Recruitment Superintendent at the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, delivered the opening speech on behalf of the council.

"We are immensely proud of the dedication and hard work demonstrated by the Emirati professionals recognized here today," said His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council. "Their achievements serve as an inspiration to their peers and to the future generation of Emirati talent. Through this event, we wanted to emphasize the important role that the private sector plays in our nation's economy and our responsibility as Emiratis to contribute to its success. We are committed to working closely with citizens and our partners, foremost among them the Nafis Program, to fulfill our strategic mission of enriching the private sector with Emirati talent by employing them in various fields and strategic sectors."

He added, "The success of the entities working on this file in achieving the objectives of the national Emiratisation strategy depends on the integration of the roles of the various related parties in performing their duties, bridging the gap between education and labor market needs, enhancing the enabling environment for career development for citizens in the private sector, and building Emirati competencies through the concept of 'Human Resource Journey in Strategic Sectors.' We do not want to be a partner to the citizen at the end of the journey but to accompany them in building their milestones from the school seats, through national service, and reaching their appropriate job in the private sector."

A highlight of the ceremony was the panel discussion titled "A Work Environment That Enhances Career Development for Citizens in the Private Sector," moderated by Yousef Mohammed bin Lahij Al Falasi, Senior Project Manager at the Emirati Human Resources Development Council. The panel featured Dana Mohammed Jafar Abdulhussain Al Ansari, Director of Product Development and Launch at Commercial Bank International PSC, Mohammed Salem Jumaa Mohammed Al Muhairbi, Mall Manager at Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets LLC, and Hassanein Ali, Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank International, who shared their experiences and insights on topics such as how they began their careers in the private sector, the role of the work environment in career development, and how a competitive work environment in the private sector motivated them to put in extra effort and deliver their best.

The winners celebrated for their exceptional contributions and dedication included Dana Al Ansari from Commercial Bank International, Reem Al Falasi from Cigna Middle East Insurance, Aisha Al Kindi from AFI Group of Companies, Hanan Al Balushi from Amazon.com, Hamda Hamid Bin Aref from Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Rahaf Yousuf Al Salman from Accenture Middle East BV in Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Salem Al Muhairbi from Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets, Hamad Abdullah Baba from First Abu Dhabi Bank, Nabeel Salem Al Balushi from Orient Insurance, and Khalifa Ahmed Al Suwaidi from Sharaf DG. Their remarkable achievements serve as role models for their peers and the future generation of Emirati professionals.

The honored companies were recognized for their commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.

