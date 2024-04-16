The EMIGALA Fashion & Beauty Awards, a beacon of recognition for exemplary talents in the fashion and beauty realms, has officially announced the forthcoming Fourth Edition of its esteemed Red Carpet and Awards Ceremony. Honoring distinguished personalities, entities, and brands within the fashion and beauty industries, both regionally and globally, this prestigious festival promises an unforgettable celebration of creativity and innovation.

The EMIGALA 2024 is set to unfold over two consecutive days on April 27th and 28th, dedicated to one of the world’s biggest fashion icons, the King of Pop Michael Jackson, at Festival Bay located within Dubai Festival City Mall, one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai, and the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Real Estate portfolio.

The festivities kick off on April 27th with the Opening Ceremony, featuring an engaging Panel Discussion with this year’s esteemed honorees, offering insights into their impactful contributions to the fashion and beauty sectors.

The spotlight intensifies on April 28th, commencing with the glamorous Red Carpet at 06:00 PM followed by the highly anticipated Awards Ceremony at 08:00 PM, all broadcasted live on various regional television channels, ensuring global reach and engagement.

Continuing their successful collaboration, The EMIGALA 2024, presented by Shine Entertainment, proudly announces its partnership with Dubai Festival City Mall for the second consecutive year, further solidifying Festival Bay as the ideal setting for this prestigious occasion.

“As the proud host of The EMIGALA 2024 for the second consecutive year, Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Bay stand as a vibrant waterfront destination that symbolizes the essence of entertainment, leisure, and shopping in Dubai. Festival Bay offers a unique blend of retail therapy, dining experiences, and exciting entertainment making it the perfect backdrop for this glamorous event. We look forward to welcomes guests from all around the world to experience the unparalleled creativity and innovation showcased at the EMIGALA Fashion & Beauty Awards.” – said Simon Van De Velde, Chief Asset Management Officer, Al-Futtaim Real Estate

Joining the roster of esteemed partners and sponsors for the EMIGALA 2024 are industry giants including X, 7 Production, Intercontinental Dubai Festival City, OSN, ITP Live, ThinkSmart Hub, NDIGITEC, Dubaiprint, Al Kahera Wal Nas, and Rotana channels, reaffirming the festival’s stature as a pinnacle of fashion and beauty excellence.

The EMIGALA 2024 promises to shine a spotlight on some of the region and world’s most exceptional talents and influential personalities and entities in the fashion and beauty industries.

Don’t miss the fourth edition of The EMIGALA Fashion & Beauty Awards, broadcasted live from Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, on April 27th and 28th, 2024. Stay tuned for an unparalleled celebration of style, creativity, and achievement.

