Under the patronage of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA)

Samar: Pharmaconex is a Leading Force in the Pharmaceutical Industry & Enhances the Investment Climate to Transform Egypt into a Regional Hub for Pharmaceutical Industries.

Cairo: Pharmaconex, Africa's leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, kicks off today in Cairo. The 11th Edition of the three-day event was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), in the presence of Dr. Ali Ghamarawy, Chairman of The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), Dr. Gamal El Leithy, President of the Egyptian Drug Manufacturing Chamber, Cyril Usifoh, President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, and Prof. Dr. Ghada Ahmed Abdelbary, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at Cairo University, at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo. The opening marks over a decade of excellence and growth in supporting and developing the pharmaceutical industry, aligning with Egypt’s direction to localize various modern pharmaceutical industries and boost the competitiveness and global reach of local products.

This edition of Pharmaconex has seen significant growth, with a notable increase of more than 30% in attendance. The current edition is expected to attract approximately 8,500 visitors, featuring participation from over 350 exhibitors and 20 countries, including prominent ones such as China, India, France, Austria, Italy, and Germany. The event also sees the exceptional attendance of Mr. Ajit Gupte, Ambassador of India in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mr. George Krenn, The Austrian Commercial Counsellor at the Austrian Embassy in Cairo, and Mr. George Fokas, Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Egypt. The participation of exhibitors has notably risen by 40% this year. Additionally, a Nigerian and Chinese delegation are attending the exhibition to explore cooperation opportunities with major Egyptian pharmaceutical companies.

For his part, Dr. Ali Ghamarawy, Chairman of EDA, stated: “Our presence here today at the 11th edition of Pharmaconex reaffirms EDA’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s efforts to create and support a conducive environment for investment in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. This is particularly important this year, with the participation of major local and international companies to discuss the opportunities available in this promising sector. We are proud of such exhibitions, which serve as essential platforms for maintaining effective communication between the EDA and local industry partners to ensure a suitable environment and support.”

Samar Awad, Exhibition Manager, expressed pride in the exhibition's achievements over the years: "Pharmaconex has established itself as a leading force in supporting the pharmaceutical industry. We have worked to provide a new on-site experience this year to meet the evolving needs of the Egyptian and African markets, and raising the level of knowledge about the latest trends and technologies in the industry in line with the state's direction towards transforming Egypt into a regional hub for pharmaceutical industries. The exhibition features the “Pharmaconex Technical Conference” and the “Cleanroom Technology Conference”, which are CPD accredited conferences, in addition to the “Women in Pharma” event, with the aim of empowering women working in this sector.”

Awad added: "The exhibition provides a comprehensive platform for the pharmaceutical industry by attracting leading global companies across various sectors. It offers an opportunity to identify the necessary requirements to achieve strategic objectives for all stakeholders. Moreover, the exhibition connects the entire supply chain of this industry, contributing to the advancement of pharmaceutical manufacturing and creating educational opportunities for industry professionals to share experiences and challenges, such as workshops held throughout the days of the exhibition with the Egyptian Drug Authority and Agon Company, ensuring the enhancement of their expertise and operational efficiency."

This edition was attended by pioneers and leaders of the pharmaceutical industry in both the public and private sectors in Africa, including Dr. Riad Armanious, CEO of EVA, and Dr. Ahmed Kilani, Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director of EIPICO. The conference includes several discussion sessions and seminars on various topics such as ways to achieve quality standards in the presence of a group of African government agencies and foreign investors. In addition to highlighting several important topics, including transformations and developments in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector in Africa, innovative manufacturing trends, and digitization.

Informa Markets Egypt, a renowned global exhibition organizer, takes pride in its rich portfolio that underscores their dedication to driving industry growth and fostering innovation. This portfolio serves as a platform for collaborative efforts, knowledge exchange, and overall industry advancement. The key to Pharmaconex's outstanding success lies in its comprehensive features, including conferences, training courses, networking opportunities, and workshops, creating a unique environment that stimulates creativity, facilitates knowledge sharing, and fosters collaboration. These elements not only shape industry trends but also support innovation, ensuring that participants remain at the forefront of the modern pharmaceutical landscape.