AMMAN - Under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein the Eighth Medical Tourism World Summit and Expo will convene in Amman at Four Seasons Hotel, on the 25th of November 2023 for two days.

The Summit, which will be organized by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), In cooperation with Pioneers Road is due to include a comprehensive medical expo, as well as varied activities to market the exceptional Jordanian medical services by displaying the various medical services offered by government and private hospitals; pharmaceutical industries; medical equipment; laboratories; and medical tourism facilities.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed the significance of this Summit in view of what distinguishes the Jordanian medical infrastructure that includes hospitals, laboratories, advanced medical industries, pharmaceutical, and highly qualified medical cadres in all specializations that match the world’s highest standards.

For his part, the Summit Coordinator, Mr. Loay Abu-Osbeh, said that the Summit will witness the conclusion of several agreements and MoU’s, in addition to the participation of a large number of decision makers and officials dealing with the dispatch of patients for treatment abroad, resident Ambassadors, and health attaches accredited in Jordan will also participate in this Summit, he said.

The Summit agenda will include discussions and general debates it will apprise the participants with the latest developments in medical tourism world-wide; and it also will demonstrate the advanced facilities of the Jordanian medical sector at regional and global levels.