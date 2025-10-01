DOHA, Qatar, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Year (TBY), in collaboration with Msheireb Properties, is proud to announce the launch of the AI for Good Qatar Challenge in partnership with AI for Good YAILs Qatar. The challenge will be a startup competition taking place as part of the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference: Driving GCC Entrepreneurial Growth, scheduled for 3 November 2025 at Barahat Msheireb, Doha.

The competition will bring together the most promising GCC-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups that are leveraging artificial intelligence to address global challenges aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By spotlighting AI-native solutions with tangible societal impact, the AI for Good Qatar Challenge underscores Qatar's commitment to innovation-driven growth, entrepreneurship, and its role in advancing regional leadership in the digital economy.

Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla, Senior Director of Corporate Communication at Msheireb Properties, said: "Msheireb Downtown Doha has long been committed to fostering innovation and providing a platform where ideas transform into impactful solutions. The AI for Good Qatar Challenge aligns perfectly with our vision of creating spaces that inspire progress and collaboration. By hosting this competition at Barahat Msheireb, we are proud to support the next generation of entrepreneurs who are using technology to build a more sustainable and prosperous future for the region."

Vanessa Rameix, Regional Director at The Business Year, stated: "The AI for Good Qatar Challenge represents a critical step in connecting Qatar's entrepreneurial ecosystem with global innovation networks. This competition will not only showcase the region's most promising AI-driven solutions but also provide startups with access to the mentorship, capital, and partnerships they need to scale their impact across the GCC and beyond."

Participating startups will compete live in Doha before a panel of expert judges, with evaluation criteria focused on team and founder quality, product and technology, business model, impact, and communication. The competition format will feature 3-minute pitches from shortlisted startups, culminating in the announcement of the winner during the closing session of the conference.

Benefits for participating startups include mentorship, global investor exposure, integration into the UN innovation ecosystem, and media visibility through official partner channels. While the Qatar challenge does not include a cash prize, it opens doors to unparalleled global opportunities.

With the support of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, along with international venture capital firms such as Rasmal Ventures, Builders VC, The Alchemist, and Plug and Play, this competition provides pre-seed startups with direct exposure to international investors. It also offers them the opportunity to showcase their solutions to a C-level audience while gaining access to global mentorship programs and accelerators.

The Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference, co-organized by TBY and Msheireb Properties, will serve as a high-level forum connecting policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across the Gulf and by hosting the AI for Good Qatar Challenge, the event reinforces Qatar's position as a regional hub for AI, innovation, and sustainable entrepreneurship.

To apply, please visit: https://thebusinessyear.com/ai-for-good-challenge/

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.



The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

Contact: msheireb@bljworldwide.com