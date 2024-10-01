Dubai, UAE: The British University in Dubai (BUiD) organised the 6th International Conference on AI in Computational Linguistics (ACLing 2024) in collaboration with Newgiza University, Egypt. The 2-day hybrid conference was held at BUiD’s campus with few researchers joining online. The scope of the conference encompasses the theory and practice of all aspects of ‎AI in Computational Linguistics including text, audio, image, video, and AI models, irrespective of the language. The ACLing Scholar Citations (2015-2024) have shown high impact.

The conference aimed to brought together leading academicians, scientists, researchers and practitioners from all over the world to exchange new ideas and the latest results in Computational Linguistics from AI perspective. Prof. Iyad Rahwan, the director of the Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Berlin, has delivered a keynote speech entitled, ‘Opportunities at the intersection of AI and behavioural science.’

The conference featured several specialised sessions with participation from local and international academics and researchers with 78 papers submitted from 33 countries, 51 of which were accepted via blind reviews process. All accepted papers will be published open access in the Procedia Computer Science by ELSEVIER.

BUiD’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdullah Alshamsi, welcomed the conference’s participants and said, “we are happy to host this conference as it plays a key role in addressing AI in Computational Linguistics. It provides opportunities for ‎researchers to share their projects, research works among fellow colleagues from around the world.‎”

Prof. Khaled Shaalan, Conference Co-Chair and a Professor at of the Faculty of Engineering and IT at BUiD,

stressed the importance of researching AI in Computational Linguistics and said, “This field has become increasingly important, as more and more linguistic information is now available through the Web, Social Media and Intranet services.” He added that we are hosting this conference at our campus in Dubai as the city is committed to pioneering AI which aligns with the conference’s goal of exploring cutting-edge applications, propelling advancements in natural language processing and machine learning.”

BUiD is a research-based university committed to the UAE’s vision of a knowledge-based economy. The University has created and disseminated knowledge through its faculty and students’ research and through organising such academic conferences and events. This gathering of researchers leverages Dubai’s dynamic environment to foster interdisciplinary dialogues, driving forward-thinking solutions and pushing the boundaries of AI-driven linguistic research and applications on a global scale.