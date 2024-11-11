Dubai, UAE – The Brill Collective has appointed former MD of Socialize, Ailidh Smylie, as its first senior director focused on social media, marking a significant step in the agency’s strategic growth.

In her new role, Ailidh will spearhead the expansion of The Brill Collective’s social media division, attracting both clients and top-tier talent into the alternative agency model.

“Ailidh’s addition to our team represents a pivotal moment for The Brill Collective,” said Amy Brill, founder of The Brill Collective. “From our first meeting, it was clear that her expertise, seasoned leadership, and dynamic approach align perfectly with our vision. With a wealth of social media talent already in our Collective, I’m confident Ailidh will unlock significant opportunities — both from a client and Collective perspective.”

Ailidh added, “I’m thrilled to join the Collective, which I believe is an innovative evolution of the traditional agency/brand model. With my own strong foundation in the agency world, I’m looking forward to contributing to a structure that values adaptability and fosters deeper partnerships; ultimately creating stronger work driven by a team of unique experts”

Having recently welcomed her third child, Ailidh was drawn to The Brill Collective’s remote-first and flexible work model, which empowers individuals without the constraints of a traditional agency office and structure.

Since its inception in early 2023, The Brill Collective has rapidly built a diverse client portfolio spanning PR, social media and digital communications. Combining the strengths of a traditional agency with the flexibility and specialised expertise of freelance consultation, The Brill Collective has become a trusted partner to corporate and consumer brands across the GCC, and beyond.

Its unique, agile model is powered by the Core Collective—a team of senior client servicing directors who assemble, and oversee, bespoke teams of independent consultants based on experience, passion, and skillset, ensuring each brief is met with precisely the right expertise – as opposed to those who simply have capacity.

