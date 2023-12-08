Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Fashion enthusiasts from the Middle East experienced a unique fashion showcase with The Brand Booster Show held recently at East West Atelier in Al Quoz, Dubai. Conceptualized by the region’s renowned fashion incubator, The Designers Hub; the first-of-its-kind exhibition transformed into a promising launchpad for 18 designers who were trained and taught the nuances of the trade by experts. In a bid to support and promote local talent, the exhibition recorded a successful debut with sales, business liaisons, and collaboration opportunities for emerging fashion entrepreneurs.



With design, quality, and innovation in mind; The Brand Booster Show was curated with a futuristic vision to become the most sought-after platform synonymous with opportunities. Be it for emerging fashion entrepreneurs, fashion collaborators, buyers, and mentors; the platform proved to be a fulfilling environment for all the stakeholders in its debut edition. The exhibition hosted various engaging sessions including workshops by prominent fashion gurus who helped hone business skills to enhance branding. As many as 18 designers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Egypt, and Yemen participated and gained in an enriching environment that provided interactive opportunities for learning and growth.



Speaking of the first Brand Booster Show, Yaser Albeer (Co-Founder, of The Brand Booster show) said; “From what started as a meeting room discussion to seeing the first Brand Booster Show come alive successfully, makes us immensely happy and satisfied. The idea is to bridge the gaps between emerging fashion entrepreneurs and potential buyers and we can proudly say that The Brand Booster Show has paved the way. A selected group of designers got the opportunity to showcase their creations on leading fashion sites, retail spaces, and boutiques owned by leading fashion designers and buyers from GCC, South East Asia, and Europe. The mentoring sessions also proved to be an edge for their future endeavors because The Brand Booster Show has opened up a world full of opportunities for our talented local fashion entrepreneurs.”



Contributing her views, Geraldine Laborie (Co- founder, The Brand Booster show) said; “The success of our first-ever Brand Booster Show is also a measure of Dubai’s thriving and opportune environment. With an international and discerning audience, we knew we would have the right invitation list complete with fashion professionals and connoisseurs who would value the platform. Not only did the exhibition provide an inspiring space for emerging designers but also enhanced the buyer experience with quality and innovation.”



The Brand Booster and ETHER by Cloud Spaces have partnered to support three designers whose work is characterized by craftsmanship and high precision. These designers will be part of the ETHER by Cloud Spaces – A Co-Retail Concept store at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, and they will have the opportunity to showcase their collection for 6 months at no cost.



With the next exhibition lined up for May 2024, The Brand Booster Show plans to arrange training sessions for designers on the 9th and 10th of February 2024.